State Parks officials unsure how to remove stuck car. Windy weather may do it for them.

New York State Parks officials haven't figured out a way to remove the car in which a Williamsville woman died Wednesday from the brink of Niagara Falls without endangering more lives.

But there's a chance the forecast high winds for Saturday might push enough water down the Niagara River to dislodge the car and send it over the falls to crash amid the rocks at the base of the cataracts.

+4 Woman's body pulled from submerged car above falls in dramatic Niagara River rescue attempt The rescue attempt ended with the somber news that the woman in the vehicle was already dead before the diver was lowered by helicopter to the vehicle, opened the passenger door, pulled her out and lifted her to shore.

Late Friday, the black Toyota remained stuck in an estimated 4 feet of water about 30 to 40 feet from the brink of the American Falls.

No one is certain what is holding it in place.

The powerful flow of the mighty Niagara – at least 50,000 cubic feet of water every second when New York and Ontario hydropower plants are on their winter settings – shoved the car a short distance after the body of a local woman in her late 60s was retrieved Wednesday afternoon by a U.S. Coast Guard diver rappelling from a hovering helicopter.

+2 'This isn't something that we train for every day': Coast Guard swimmer describes tense falls rescue attempt “As I was coming down on the cable, the only thing that was going through my head was, ‘How am I going to get to this survivor?’ ” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea, who did not know at the time that the woman was already dead.

“We are continuing to consult with rigging and engineering experts to identify a method for removing the car from the Niagara River, while protecting the life and safety of those at the scene," a State Parks statement said Friday afternoon.