State Parks installs solar array atop Niagara Falls maintenance building

A new 300-kilowatt solar power array has been installed on the roof of the Niagara Falls State Park maintenance and trolley shop, State Parks announced Wednesday.

The panels atop the building at 1410 Buffalo Ave. represent the first phase of a $435,000 upgrade project which also will include the installation of storage batteries that would allow the building to continue functioning in a power blackout.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said his agency has been trying to reduce its use of power generated by burning fossil fuels.

During the last decade, State Parks has installed 48 solar arrays at facilities across the state, which have a combined capacity of 6 megawatts, and account for about 15% of State Parks’ total statewide energy consumption.

State Parks has a goal of covering half of its electricity needs through renewable energy by 2027.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.