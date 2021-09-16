 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Parks installs solar array atop Niagara Falls maintenance building
0 comments

State Parks installs solar array atop Niagara Falls maintenance building

Support this work for $1 a month
State Park solar panels

Solar panels on the roof of the Niagara Falls State Park maintenance and trolley shop, 1410 Buffalo Ave., produce about 300 kilowatts of electricity. 

 Contributed photo

A new 300-kilowatt solar power array has been installed on the roof of the Niagara Falls State Park maintenance and trolley shop, State Parks announced Wednesday.

The panels atop the building at 1410 Buffalo Ave. represent the first phase of a $435,000 upgrade project which also will include the installation of storage batteries that would allow the building to continue functioning in a power blackout.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said his agency has been trying to reduce its use of power generated by burning fossil fuels.

During the last decade, State Parks has installed 48 solar arrays at facilities across the state, which have a combined capacity of 6 megawatts, and account for about 15% of State Parks’ total statewide energy consumption.

State Parks has a goal of covering half of its electricity needs through renewable energy by 2027.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New AI-powered rifle system allows soldiers to shoot around corners

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News