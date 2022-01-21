State Parks announces plan to resume hiring of Park Police

New York's dwindling force of Park Police will be bolstered next year, state Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said Friday.
In a memorandum released by his office, Kulleseid announced that Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed state budget includes money for a new Park Police Academy class this fall, with the hiring of its graduates in the spring of 2023.
A State Parks spokesman said it's "fair to say" that the policy on the future of the Park Police has changed since Hochul replaced Andrew M. Cuomo as governor five months ago.
The union representing Park Police officers, the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, had accused Cuomo of attempting to make the Park Police disappear by merging them into the State Police.
Neither the current nor newly hired members of the Park Police will become state troopers, although coordination between State Police and Park Police will continue, State Parks said.
A bill to formally merge the agencies never escaped committee in the State Legislature.
"I am pleased that while staffing and operations across the entire agency have been challenging over the past few years, the governor’s proposed executive budget gives us relief, including in the ranks of the Park Police," Kulleseid wrote in his memo.
Union president Manny Vilar expressed the union's "sincere appreciation to Gov. Hochul for her leadership in revitalizing the State Park Police after years of neglect by the Cuomo administration."
He also hailed "the renewed spirit of civility and cooperation that are proving to be the hallmarks of the Hochul administration."
The union contends that 72 officers left the Park Police since Cuomo ordered the State Police takeover of the agency in December 2019, and none of them were replaced. Vilar said it would be "meaningful and substantive" if Hochul formally rescinded the 2019 Cuomo police memo.
Support Local Journalism
Cuomo's 2019 park police memo actually was signed by Kelly Cummings, Cuomo's director of state operations and infrastructure.
Besides planning an academy class, Kellseid promised "immediate efforts to build up and stabilize the Park Police force and improve the recruitment and retention of Park Police officers," assuming the final budget includes the funding Hochul wants.
State Parks and the union differ on exactly how much Park Police strength has fallen since Cuomo's 2019 directive.
But both sides agree that the state used to have many more Park Police officers than it does now.
The current number is about 190, a drop of 24% since 2019, according to the state. The union's figures claim a 51% decrease.
Local Park Police officers said the drop in manpower reduces the chances that patrols can prevent suicides at Niagara Falls and at the Genesee River gorge in Letchworth State Park.
The union blames the attrition on pay that lags behind other police agencies; a policy that makes Park Police work 25 years to earn full pensions, while most other police agencies require only 20 years; and a ban on transfers from one park region to another.
Park Police officers traditionally start their careers downstate, but many Western New York natives were formerly allowed to transfer to the Niagara or Genesee regions after a few years.
Halting transfers led to a spate of resignations by Park Police officers joining local departments near their hometowns, union leaders told The Buffalo News earlier this month.
"Even now, active discussions are underway to address recruitment and retention challenges, particularly in downstate regions," Kulleseid wrote in his memo.
He also said new vehicles are awaiting delivery, and "additional equipment requests including utility terrain vehicles, drones, etc. will be advanced. In addition, over the course of the next year we will continue to work with State Police to develop and implement a longer term public safety strategy for our parks and sites."