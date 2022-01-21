State Parks announces plan to resume hiring of Park Police

The current number is about 190, a drop of 24% since 2019, according to the state. The union's figures claim a 51% decrease.

Local Park Police officers said the drop in manpower reduces the chances that patrols can prevent suicides at Niagara Falls and at the Genesee River gorge in Letchworth State Park.

The union blames the attrition on pay that lags behind other police agencies; a policy that makes Park Police work 25 years to earn full pensions, while most other police agencies require only 20 years; and a ban on transfers from one park region to another.

Park Police officers traditionally start their careers downstate, but many Western New York natives were formerly allowed to transfer to the Niagara or Genesee regions after a few years.

Halting transfers led to a spate of resignations by Park Police officers joining local departments near their hometowns, union leaders told The Buffalo News earlier this month.

"Even now, active discussions are underway to address recruitment and retention challenges, particularly in downstate regions," Kulleseid wrote in his memo.