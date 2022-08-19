State Parks acquires 17-mile railroad bed to extend Genesee Valley Greenway trail

A new project at Genesee Valley Greenway State Park designed to close trail gaps will increase access to the park for visitors, state officials say.

New York State's Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation purchased a 17-mile former railroad bed for $400,000 with the intention of making the Greenway a 90-mile transportation route that connects neighboring communities and provides more economic development and recreational options.

The new section runs from the Genesee River near Belfast south to Cuba, and opens up the opportunity to create "loop trails" in the Greenway corridor.

“Connecting the Genesee Valley Greenway is an important step along this route for community recreation and safety,” Erik Kulleseid, state parks commissioner, said in a statement. “We look forward to rehabilitating the railbed into a trail and converting railroad bridges into pedestrian bridges.”

New York State is also advancing a project called Genesee Valley Greenway Bridges of Allegany County. It is funded by a $1.25 million Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant and a $5 million Transportation Assistance Program grant for a total of $6.25 million.

The bridges project includes construction of four bridges and resurfacing to provide a 22-mile continuous route along the Greenway.

"This great investment will enhance the quality of life and tourism to our area,” State Sen. George Borrello said in a statement.