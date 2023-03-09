The state Education Department has determined the lease between Frontier Central School District and the Town of Hamburg for the building housing town senior programs must be terminated June 30.

The town has leased the community center building at 4540 Southwestern Blvd. for 10 years, with an option to extend it another nine years. It houses the town's Youth, Recreation and Senior Services Department, and includes space for the town's adult day care program, senior programs and lunch program.

The extension of the lease after June had to be approved by the state education commissioner, and Frontier said it wanted to place a new educational program in the building this fall.

But seniors may not have to leave the building this summer.

"The district remains willing to discuss how the town may share the building with us to accommodate its Youth, Recreation and Senior Services program," Superintendent Christopher J. Swiatek said in a statement.

He said at Tuesday's School Board meeting that the district learned Tuesday afternoon that the education commissioner would not approve the extension of the lease. The district notified the town of its plans last year.

The thought that senior and other programs held at the center could be forced to move did not sit well with town Supervisor Randy Hoak, and many seniors who attend programs at the building also were upset when they learned they might have to move. One senior collected about 500 signatures on a petition to retain the building for town programs.

Swiatek said in his statement that the district hopes to begin discussions with the town soon. Hoak said a letter from the district discussed a possible five-year lease.

"I'm optimistic the state Education Department and Superintendent Swiatek talk about their willingness to be partners and not displacing our senior program, that we'll be able to find a solution that will give us some time in that building," Hoak said.

But he said he was disappointed that the town, which has paid for $1.7 million in renovations to the building, would not be allowed to purchase the building for $1, which was included in the original agreement. The town's lease payments cover the bond payments for the district's loan, and are about $55,000 a year.

Swiatek has said the district has no intention of driving seniors from the building immediately.

The new program, Big Picture Academy, would start in the fall with 30 juniors and seniors who don’t do well in a traditional school setting. It eventually would grow to 60 students. The students would use several classrooms and the gym for a couple hours a day. Lunch would be delivered from the high school, and the academy would not need the cafeteria.

The district also reached out to SUNY Erie Community College about using space at the South Campus for the program as an alternative.

Hoak said the town has some space available to perhaps move the office and some programs, but it does not yet have room in town facilities to relocate all of the programs.