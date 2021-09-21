State OK still lacking for cryptocurrency firm's North Tonawanda project

A Canadian cryptocurrency company's plans to buy a North Tonawanda power plant have not yet been approved in Albany, but local officials have greenlighted the project despite the concerns of environmental groups.

Public comments on Digihost's planned purchase of the natural gas-fired Fortistar plant on Erie Avenue will be taken until Oct. 12, according to a spokesman for the state Public Service Commission.

Over Digihost's objection, the PSC decided Sept. 10 to extend the comment period after Digihost submitted a revised application Aug. 26 that included a notice of plans to convert the Fortistar plant to burn renewable natural gas, or RNG, from biomass in 2022 and hydrogen in 2023.

The revision provides "a bridge biomass alternative to natural gas that will allow us to operate with a zero carbon footprint in our early development," company president Alec Amar wrote to the PSC.

"In 2023, we will begin to replace our use of RNG in stages with fully renewable energy, including a blend of solar, hydropower, and other sources that take advantage of what is naturally available in New York State. The plant itself will undergo upgrades at the end of 2023 to install and use hydrogen power to replace the use of RNG."