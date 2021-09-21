State OK still lacking for cryptocurrency firm's North Tonawanda project

A Canadian cryptocurrency company's plans to buy a North Tonawanda power plant have not yet been approved in Albany, but local officials have greenlighted the project despite the concerns of environmental groups.
Public comments on Digihost's planned purchase of the natural gas-fired Fortistar plant on Erie Avenue will be taken until Oct. 12, according to a spokesman for the state Public Service Commission.
Over Digihost's objection, the PSC decided Sept. 10 to extend the comment period after Digihost submitted a revised application Aug. 26 that included a notice of plans to convert the Fortistar plant to burn renewable natural gas, or RNG, from biomass in 2022 and hydrogen in 2023.
The revision provides "a bridge biomass alternative to natural gas that will allow us to operate with a zero carbon footprint in our early development," company president Alec Amar wrote to the PSC.
"In 2023, we will begin to replace our use of RNG in stages with fully renewable energy, including a blend of solar, hydropower, and other sources that take advantage of what is naturally available in New York State. The plant itself will undergo upgrades at the end of 2023 to install and use hydrogen power to replace the use of RNG."
Amar told the PSC that the plant "will be powered through 100% zero emissions sources by 2025."
Two environmental groups, Earthjustice and the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter, sought the extended comment period, arguing that the fuel choices needed to be evaluated for greenhouse gas emissions.
The 57 public comments submitted as of Tuesday were heavily negative from environmentalists and several city residents, but there were supportive statements from business people and from Robert E. Pecoraro, president of the North Tonawanda Common Council and Republican candidate for mayor.
"This will reduce the carbon footprint in the short term (replacement of natural gas with renewable natural gas) and long term (implementing green hydrogen and other renewable technologies)," Pecoraro wrote to the PSC Sept. 3. "The end goal for Digihost is to achieve zero carbon generation by 2025. After careful consideration and my own personal research, I am in full support of Digihost's efforts and welcome them to North Tonawanda."
Pecoraro's mayoral opponent, Councilman Austin Tylec, has expressed skepticism about the proposal and, citing public unease, called for a moratorium on any proposed data mining projects.
However, on Sept. 7, the city Planning Commission unanimously approved Digihost's revised plans to stack shipping containers, packed with computers, on the front lawn of the power plant.
The computers, to be powered by the plant's electrical output, would perform the complex calculations needed for secure transactions in the emerging investment field of Bitcoin and other online cryptocurrency.
Critics say the power drain needed for such blockchain computations makes "data mining," as the calculations are known, an environmental hazard, driving a need for more electricity from plants that burn fossil fuels.
"We are thrilled to bring a blockchain data center to North Tonawanda and create a hub of this exciting technology in Western New York and look forward to advancing our environmental goals as a cutting edge green blockchain company," Digihost president Alec Amar said.
"It's important for people to know we are not firing up a mothballed plant; the plant currently has an active air permit and has been operational throughout the transition period," a Digihost spokeswoman said. "During construction, Fortistar is still operating and bidding power into the market."
According to a YouTube video of the Sept. 7 Planning Commission session, Lewiston architect David Giusiana, representing Digihost, said the number of shipping containers needed has been reduced.
The original site plan envisioned 29 concrete pads with shipping containers stacked three-high on each one, for a total height of about 24 feet.
The revised plan called for 13 concrete pads, each 12 by 90 feet, with shipping containers stacked two-high, for a height of 16 to 17 feet, Giusiana said. The stacks would be surrounded with metal siding and roofing, painted to match the power plant.
The city planners required Digihost to extend an existing berm at the site and plant 12- to 14-foot-tall trees on it, to provide more visual screening.
The company, which now operates at the former American Axle plant in Buffalo, said it is now taking bids from construction contractors, but a starting date for the concrete work has not yet been determined.