For the second time in recent weeks, Western new York is expected to be dealing with unhealthy air.

An air quality health advisory has been issued for the region all day Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health.

The advisory will be in effect from midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday, when air quality is forecast to reach unhealthy levels, according to state environmental and health officials. Air quality health advisories are issued when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution exceeding an Air Quality Index value of 100.

The alert forecasts air quality levels above 151, which falls into the "unhealthy" tier of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index.

"Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects," is the EPA's description of the "unhealthy" tier.

Officials have said wildfires that are raging in parts of Quebec are responsible for the conditions.

The cause of the pollution is fine particulate matter, which consist of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns of less in diameter, officials said. They can come from vehicle exhaust, fires and chemical reactions in the atmosphere. Their short-term effects include irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, along with coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath that can exacerbate certain medical conditions such as heart disease, asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Those suffering with such conditions, along with children and the elderly, are advised to reduce their exposure by staying indoors and avoiding strenuous activities when the particle concentrations are high.