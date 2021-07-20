State of emergency declared in Niagara County: Heavy thunderstorms bring flash flooding

Niagara County declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening because of flooding throughout the county.
The emergency includes a travel ban for all but emergency traffic.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. today after severe thunderstorms swept through northeastern Erie, Niagara, western Orleans and western Genesee counties.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said locations that will experience flash flooding include Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Lewiston, Sanborn, Pendleton Center, East Amherst, Rapids, Clarence Center, Wolcottsville and Model City.
Route 93 was closed between Lower Mountain Road and Spunpike Road, and Route 425 was closed from Upper Mountain Road to Lower Mountain Road, because of flooding.
The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm that was located near Lockport was moving east at 20 mph, with 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar size hail.
Impacted areas include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst and Medina, as well as the Thruway between exits 51 and 48A.
Minor damage to vehicles was possible, and there could be wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to the weather service.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported quarter-sized hail fell at the Sheriff's Office in Lockport.
"The Sheriff's Office has received reports of flooded roads, downed limbs and damaging hail countywide. Limit travel throughout the storm if possible," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
The Toronto Blue Jays canceled Tuesday's game with the Boston Red Sox because of thunderstorms in the Buffalo area. It will be made up in a split double header Aug. 7 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.