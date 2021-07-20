State of emergency declared in Niagara County as heavy thunderstorms bring flash flooding

Niagara County declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening because of flooding throughout the county.

The emergency includes a travel ban for all but emergency traffic, and is in effect until further notice.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 10:15 p.m. today after severe thunderstorms swept through northeastern Erie, Niagara, western Orleans and western Genesee counties.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warning area.

The weather service said locations that experienced flash flooding included Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Lewiston, Sanborn, Pendleton Center, East Amherst, Rapids, Clarence Center, Wolcottsville and Model City.

Route 93 was closed between Lower Mountain Road and Shunpike Road, and Route 425 was closed from Upper Mountain Road to Lower Mountain Road, because of flooding.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm that was located near Lockport was moving east at 20 mph, with 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar size hail.