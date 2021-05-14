State names 10 Niagara Falls projects to be funded under $10 million grant

The mayor said a Niagara University "academic innovation hub," priced at $1.1 million, is planned on Cleveland Avenue just west of Main Street.

"The facility will include professional workforce training, job promotion services, English as a second language programs, urban development and planning, small business development, early childhood care and an eSports lab," the state announcement said.

The state will spend $1.5 million on Freedom Plaza, an event space and overlook at the old Suspension Bridge site, where the Amtrak station and Underground Railroad Heritage Center now stand.

Harriet Tubman, the famous escaped slave, is believed to have led other former slaves to freedom in Canada over that bridge in the 1850s. The city has a separate state grant in hand to hire a sculptor to create a Tubman statue there.

Another public plaza would be created in front of the police and courts building at Main Street and Cleveland Avenue. The $295,000 project will include unspecified public art.

"We're not trying to remove the green space, but make it more inviting," Restaino said. "Right now it's just a flat patch of grass, but if you remove that green space, there isn't any green space on that part of Main Street."