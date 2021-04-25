State moves to seize $1.6 million home of 'kingpin' debt collector who hasn't paid up

Once called a “kingpin” of Buffalo's debt collectors, Douglas MacKinnon has not paid anything toward the $60 million settlement he entered into with federal and state officials in 2019, according to federal court records.

Now government lawyers want to seize the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Clarence where they say he lives. They see the $1.6 million home on the 3.6-acre lot as a way to recover part of what he agreed to pay to resolve allegations of illegal debt-collection tactics against him and two of his businesses.

But taking the home may not prove so simple.

In April 2015, MacKinnon transferred ownership of the home to his wife and daughter for $1 after learning of the investigation into his companies by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a federal lawsuit filed last week by the bureau and the state Attorney General's Office. Three weeks after the transfer, a $900,000 mortgage was put on the property by the wife through her husband's brother. The transactions were made with the intent to make it appear the home was encumbered and not a potential source of recovery for the government, according to the lawsuit.

The state and federal agencies want the court to void the transfer of the house at 6575 Meghan Rose Way.