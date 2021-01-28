State may have undercounted nursing home Covid-19 deaths by 50%, AG says

The number of Covid-19 deaths at nursing homes reported by the New York State Department of Health may have been undercounted by half, according to Attorney General Letitia James.

State Health Department statistics list confirmed and suspected Covid-19 nursing home deaths in the range of 8,000.

But an investigation by the Attorney General's Office found the deaths "may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent."

The Attorney General's findings also determined that facilities with lower ratings for staffing prior to the pandemic ended up with higher numbers of Covid-19 fatalities, the report stated.

Failure by nursing homes to comply with infection control protocols also put nursing home residents at risk, according to the report.

As a result of the findings, James said her office is currently investigating more than 20 nursing homes “whose reported conduct during the first wave of the pandemic presented particular concern.”

The Health Department's report on Covid-19 fatalities at nursing homes, which is updated daily, says there have been 5,928 confirmed Covid deaths in the state's nursing homes and another, 2,783 Covid presumed deaths there, for a total of 8,711.