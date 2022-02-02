State lawmakers ratify new congressional districts

Under the best of circumstances, maps of New York State's reapportioned congressional districts would routinely arrive at the print shop today following Wednesday's approval of their new lines by the Senate and Assembly.

But while the Legislature has completed its constitutional task following the inability of an independent commission to reach consensus, the maps may not be finalized for printing yet. Republican sources indicated Wednesday the matter will most likely be argued in court amid charges of partisan gerrymandering surrounding the process.

Still, the Assembly passed the measure Wednesday by a 103-45 vote, largely along partisan lines. The Senate followed later. The unofficial margin was 43-20. Both houses turn their attention Thursday to new lines for the state's Senate and Assembly districts.

Though the plan for New York's congressional districts may still face judicial review, the new lines reflect results of the 2020 census and the continuing loss of upstate population. That forced mapmakers to reduce the state congressional delegation from 27 to 26, and significantly expands the land area of the surviving upstate districts.