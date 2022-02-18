State Inspector General cites minority business fraud on Southern Tier casino project

Tioga Downs hit the jackpot in 2016 when New York State licensed it to turn its Southern Tier harness racing track into a full-fledged casino.
But contractors evaded state rules requiring that minority or women-owned businesses be hired for portions of the $44 million casino job, the State Inspector General’s Office said in documents made public today.
On paper, some minority-owned companies were paid to provide the casino with electrical products and food supplies, Inspector General Lucy Lang said. But the supplies were actually provided to the casino by companies owned by white people. The minority companies did little more than submit invoices, according to the inspector general.
Buffalo-based LPCiminelli, whose CEO Louis P. Ciminelli was convicted of fraud as part of the unrelated Buffalo Billion investigation, was the project manager on the Tioga Downs casino project.
But the inspector general did not cite LPCiminelli for wrongdoing as part of its MWBE fraud probe.
Investigators found “no evidence” that LPCiminelli officials were aware of the pass-through schemes, a spokesperson for the inspector general said. A lawyer for Ciminelli and a spokesperson for his son, former LPCiminelli President Frank Ciminelli II, declined to comment.
The Tioga Downs MWBE investigation comes on the heels of the inspector general’s office also finding evidence of MWBE requirements being skirted on three major Buffalo-area projects.
None of these inspector general investigations have resulted in criminal charges.
The inspector general has instead recommended that Empire State Development, the state’s economic development agency, review whether it should kick out of its MWBE program the minority- and women-owned businesses cited in its investigations. The IG did not recommend any sanctions against the white-owned companies.
"By misrepresenting and enlisting minority- and women-owned subcontractors to act as pass-throughs in order to meet MWBE utilization rates, these contractors potentially undermined our state's goal to provide an even playing field in industries where these populations are under-represented," said Aries Dela Cruz, spokesperson for the inspector general.
The allegations were outlined in letters reviewed by The Buffalo News that Lang sent this week to Empire State Development, which oversees the minority business program, and the state Gaming Commission, which regulates casinos like Tioga Downs.
Because state government licenses casinos in New York, construction on Tioga Downs was considered a state project and subject to the state’s minority- and woman-owned business goals. In 2017, the Inspector General received a complaint about possible MWBE non-compliance regarding electrical work on the project to turn a “racino” into a casino.
Matco Electric of Vestal, which is not a certified minority-owned business, was hired to perform more than $900,000 of electrical work on the project. To help reach the minority business hiring requirement, Matco hired BSV Metal Finishers, a certified minority-owned business, to supply all of the electrical products needed.
But state investigators say another non-minority business, Kaman Automation, really supplied the goods. State inspectors said BSV “performed no commercially useful function.”
“BSV reported supplying over $700,000 in electrical goods that were actually supplied by Kaman Automation, and BSV was paid $34,074 for this pass-through activity,” state investigators wrote in the letter.
Mark Freije, the president of Matco Electric, said he was not notified of the inspector general’s conclusions until contacted by a reporter from The News.
Freije said BSV did supply electrical goods for the project but he declined to comment further, other than to say in an email that Matco “submitted all M/WBE paperwork as required & requested, and had no contact from the state relating to this matter.”
“We would cooperate if contacted regarding their investigation,” he added.
BSV representatives did not return a phone call seeking comment. The inspector general recommended that Empire State Development review the Rochester company’s certification in the state’s MWBE program.
The second “pass-through” scheme alleged by the inspector general involved the purchase of food on the same project.
The inspector general said Tioga Downs “improperly claimed approximately $3 million in M/WBE utilization credit” by hiring Mil-Ray Food Company, a New Jersey company that is certified as a minority- and woman-owned business in New York State.
The state said Mil-Ray – which it described as “a business without a functioning website that is operated by an individual working out of her New Jersey home” – acted as a “pass-through” on food service contracts when much of the food was provided by two companies that were not minority- and women-owned businesses.
Inspector general officials said a review of emails “revealed that all were aware of this improper arrangement.”
In an email obtained by the inspector general, a representative for one of the third-party companies that actually provided the food services wrote, “I am headed to Tioga today and will be asked yet again the status of Milray. They have been requesting since January that we do all billing through Milray so that they can hit the NY state mandated sales percent of MWE.”
Tioga Downs casino owner Jeffrey Gural said in a brief phone call that he was not aware of the allegations. He did not respond to a message seeking further comment after he had looked at the documents.
Mildred Raymond, who is listed on the state’s MWBE business registry as the owner of Mil-Ray Food Co., is 94 years old and retired from the business, according to her daughter, Ramona Hampton.
Hampton said she is the current owner of the business but that she knew nothing about the allegations. Nobody from the state inspector general’s office has contacted her regarding the allegations, she said.
She did not say whether her company provided food for the project and after a reporter provided her with letters from the inspector general naming her company, she declined to comment further.
The inspector general also cited the state Gaming Commission for lax regulation of MWBE requirements, saying its two-person compliance team “rarely contacted M/WBEs, and never conducted M/WBE site visits or background checks or sought to determine if an M/WBE performed a commercially useful function on a particular project.”
Brad Maione, a spokesperson for the Gaming Commission, said in a written statement, “It is unfortunate that individuals and companies, such as those referenced in the report, seek to unlawfully exploit the programs made to support and encourage the growth of minority and women-owned businesses (MWBEs). The Commission is thankful for the efforts of the IG to investigate this issue, and we will begin developing procedures that include expanded review.”
“I hope this sentence will be heard around the state,” the judge said in sentencing
In the unrelated criminal case, Louis Ciminelli – along with SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and Syracuse businessmen Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi – were convicted in July 2018 of fraud and conspiracy charges in what prosecutors called a bid-rigging scheme.
Joseph Percoco, formerly a top aide to then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, was convicted of conspiracy and bribery in a related case in a separate trial earlier in 2018. Prosecutors said they conspired to steer state contracts to Ciminelli’s firm, as well as to a Syracuse company, rather than allow an open-bidding process for state-backed economic development projects. The contract Ciminelli won allowed his company to build the giant RiverBend facility that now houses a Tesla plant along the Buffalo River. Ciminelli was sentenced to 28 months in prison.
Louis Ciminelli's conviction was upheld by an appeals court in September 2021, but his attorneys said they were planning more appeals. Ciminelli has remained free pending his appeals.