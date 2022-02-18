State Inspector General cites minority business fraud on Southern Tier casino project

Tioga Downs casino owner Jeffrey Gural said in a brief phone call that he was not aware of the allegations. He did not respond to a message seeking further comment after he had looked at the documents.

Mildred Raymond, who is listed on the state’s MWBE business registry as the owner of Mil-Ray Food Co., is 94 years old and retired from the business, according to her daughter, Ramona Hampton.

Hampton said she is the current owner of the business but that she knew nothing about the allegations. Nobody from the state inspector general’s office has contacted her regarding the allegations, she said.

She did not say whether her company provided food for the project and after a reporter provided her with letters from the inspector general naming her company, she declined to comment further.

The inspector general also cited the state Gaming Commission for lax regulation of MWBE requirements, saying its two-person compliance team “rarely contacted M/WBEs, and never conducted M/WBE site visits or background checks or sought to determine if an M/WBE performed a commercially useful function on a particular project.”