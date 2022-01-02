State hits minority construction milestone, but questions of fraud persist

• Businesses who try but fail to find minority contractors on construction projects can apply for a waiver for their projects. In the last decade, waivers increased from roughly 200 in 2012 to more than 1,200 in 2020.

Waivers, violations and damages all decreased this year. Asked whether that was a function of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the construction industry, an Empire State Development spokesperson instead attributed the decline to the training of state agencies and an increase in the number of certified MWBEs.

How MWBE fraud works

In the 1980s, The News uncovered a minority contracting scheme on Buffalo’s light rail system that led to federal charges. In that case, Onyx Construction and Equipment Corp., which represented itself as a minority contractor, was awarded a subway construction contract. But Onyx was really created by a white man who was a high-ranking member of a labor union tied to the Buffalo mob.

“It’s one of the programs that we have to consistently try to change, because there are always people trying to massage or change it for their own good,” said State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo.