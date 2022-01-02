State hits minority construction milestone, but questions of fraud persist

State leaders celebrated in December after achieving an ambitious goal set by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo: awarding 30% of state construction contracts to businesses owned by minorities and women.
“New York State sets ambitious goals – and my job is to deliver on them,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said, noting the state’s goal for the hiring of minority and woman-owned business enterprises, or MWBEs, is now the highest in the country.
But beyond the hoopla in Albany, the program has seen fraud over the years.
The Buffalo News reviewed dozens of state construction documents, analyzed yearly statistics on the MWBE program and spoke with multiple contractors who have worked on public construction projects, women and minority business owners, lawmakers and state investigators who have scrutinized the program. The analysis revealed:
• The percentage of state construction contracts awarded to minority and woman-owned businesses has more than tripled in the last decade.
• Penalties paid by violators of the program have risen at an even faster rate. So have state-issued waivers that allow white contractors to proceed without meeting the standards.
• At least four MWBE companies that were previously cited by the state inspector general for allegations of wrongdoing on Buffalo Billion contracts continue to receive millions of dollars in state contracts.
• A paving contractor from Niagara Falls who was prosecuted for skirting the rules said the system is rife with fraud. Like others who have been accused, he remains on the state’s list of certified MWBE contractors.
“I sense there’s a lot of fraud,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. “The intent of the law, which is to help minority and women businesses get their foot in the door, is being criminalized.”
State lawmakers agree – and after a recent report in The News outlining irregularities related to MWBE hiring on three Buffalo Billion projects, they are promising reform efforts when they return to Albany.
“You have to put some things in place to ensure that people are doing things right,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. “We have not done that yet with MWBE issues, apparently.”
Democrat Patrick B. Burke of Buffalo, her colleague in the Assembly, said he believes the state’s system “seems like it is structured to incentivize fraud.”
Jerome A. DuVal, the executive director of the state's Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development, disagrees.
"I don't see the connection between high goals and possible fraud," he said.
Empire State Development Corp, the state economic development agency that oversees the MWBE certification program, said violations and damages paid by contractors "are not necessarily indicative of fraud" and include cases where MWBE hiring goals were not met despite what the state calls "good faith efforts."
Percentages have jumped
New York’s program, which is overseen by Empire State Development, began in the 1980s as a way to encourage the hiring of minorities and women, who have historically been underrepresented in the building trades.
State law requires agencies to set “goals” for the awarding of contracts to businesses that have at least a 51% minority or woman ownership stake. Construction firms who bid on state contracts typically try to meet the goals by hiring subcontractors that are owned by certified MWBEs.
There are 9,200 certified MWBE companies listed on a state directory used by contractors, government agencies and private developers seeking minority business participation. They get access to lending and bonding programs and support services from the state.
For construction contracts exceeding $5,000 on any state building, if an MWBE company submits a bid within 10% of the low bidder, the minority- or woman-owned company is automatically deemed the “apparent low bidder” if their bid is for $1.4 million or less.
A Buffalo News analysis of the program during the last 11 years for which data is available revealed:
• The MWBE “utilization rate” – which is the percentage of state-awarded contracts going to MWBEs – jumped in the last decade from 9.9% in 2010 to 30.5% this year, surpassing the goal set by Cuomo a decade ago. The state says more than $3 billion in contracts were awarded to MWBEs in the last fiscal year.
• During the same period, reported violations of the program more than doubled. Sanctions and damages paid out by violators rose steadily from $235,000 in 2012 – the first year data was available – to more than $1.5 million in 2020.
Empire State Development declined to provide The News with a list of companies that paid damages. The News subsequently filed a Freedom of Information Law request for that information.
• Businesses who try but fail to find minority contractors on construction projects can apply for a waiver for their projects. In the last decade, waivers increased from roughly 200 in 2012 to more than 1,200 in 2020.
Waivers, violations and damages all decreased this year. Asked whether that was a function of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the construction industry, an Empire State Development spokesperson instead attributed the decline to the training of state agencies and an increase in the number of certified MWBEs.
How MWBE fraud works
In the 1980s, The News uncovered a minority contracting scheme on Buffalo’s light rail system that led to federal charges. In that case, Onyx Construction and Equipment Corp., which represented itself as a minority contractor, was awarded a subway construction contract. But Onyx was really created by a white man who was a high-ranking member of a labor union tied to the Buffalo mob.
“It’s one of the programs that we have to consistently try to change, because there are always people trying to massage or change it for their own good,” said State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo.
Today, Ryan said, the most common form of fraud involves what the inspector general said occurred on the Buffalo Billion projects, where companies owned by minorities and women appeared on paper to be doing a significant amount of work on the $750 million Tesla plant in South Buffalo and two multimillion-dollar projects on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. But according to state documents, the work was really being done by companies owned by white men.
Minority- and woman-owned firms created paperwork and acted as “pass through” companies to help satisfy state MWBE rules, the inspector general said. Some MWBEs were paid a percentage, although the inspector general said they did no work.
The firms cited by the inspector general denied any wrongdoing to The News and Flynn declined to prosecute three of the cases that were referred to him by the inspector general.
“We had evidentiary issues,” Flynn said of the cases. "These are not cut and dried.”
Buffalo contractors prosecuted
In 2019, Flynn did prosecute a Lancaster construction firm – Nichter Construction – for participating in MWBE fraud on a project at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Flynn said Nichter falsely claimed that a minority contractor, McClendon Asphalt Paving, performed work on the $350,000 project, though McClendon did not.
Nichter Construction pleaded guilty to filing a false instrument, a felony, and was fined $10,000. Company owner Christopher Nichter did not respond to a message seeking comment, but Chris McClendon – the Black paving contractor who Flynn also prosecuted – said it was not his idea.
McClendon said he had done work for Nichter on previous jobs and thought he was being hired to dig trenches for plumbing at the psych center. Instead, McClendon said, Nichter had a non-minority company perform the work but filled out paperwork with the state saying McClendon did the work.
“He wanted to give me the plumbing, but he had no intention of using me,” said McClendon, who signed the paperwork.
McClendon, who cooperated with Flynn’s investigation, pleaded guilty in 2019 to disorderly conduct and was fined $250.
McClendon has remained on the state’s list of certified MWBE contractors and the City of Buffalo recently approved him as a subcontractor, he said. But McClendon said one state agency – the Department of Transportation – has refused to approve him as a subcontractor since the Nichter court case.
“People think I’m not playing fair,” he said.
McClendon said the state’s minority- and woman-owned business program is rife with instances of fraud, as well as companies who bend the rules so they can get waivers.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “There’s so many loopholes. It’s mind-boggling how sinister it is. I have companies calling me from New York City and New Jersey, asking me to do a project but knowing that I can’t put a bid on it, just so they can say they made the effort.”
The companies from New York City, McClendon said, can then receive a waiver stipulating they tried to give work to minority companies but none took the offer.
Companies remain on state list
In reviewing state construction deals, The News found multiple cases where even after allegations of wrongdoing and fines by the government, MWBE companies remained certified by the state. There also was little evidence that white contractors who hired the firms were stopped from participating in large state construction projects.
Four of the MWBE companies cited by the state inspector general as "pass-through" companies on Buffalo Billion projects were among those firms. The inspector general recommended in November 2020 that Empire State Development review whether the companies, whose owners deny they did anything wrong, should be removed from the certified MWBE registry.
Empire State Development says that its review continues. Despite that, another state agency in the same Albany office building – the state’s Office of General Services – has since awarded $8 million in taxpayer-funded contracts to four of the same businesses that are under review, public records show.
In the past year, OGS awarded 38 state contracts to Rand & Jones Enterprises, JHP Industrial Supply and two other companies named in the inspector general’s investigation.
The four companies were named in state construction documents as subcontractors on projects whose overall value exceeded $51 million, including a $7.7 million video camera project at Wende Correctional Facility and a $2.5 million building for the State Police in Fredonia.
Rand & Jones Enterprises, a Buffalo-based MWBE, received state contracts exceeding $2.4 million after the inspector general sent her findings to ESD.
“Rand & Jones works within the system we have in this state to provide the highest possible level of service and in compliance with the law,” said Joan Yang, the company’s chief executive.
JHP Industrial Supply received more than $5.4 million in the last year by acting as a dealer, distributor or manufacturer on 27 projects awarded by the Office of General Services. A JHP executive did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.
Joseph Brill, a spokesperson for OGS, said in an email, “Unless an MWBE is deemed non-responsible, OGS has no basis for rejecting a proposed subcontractor that is currently certified as an MWBE by ESD. It is our understanding that under the current MWBE regulations, firms remain on the certified list until the exhaustion of the revocation and or appeal process.”
An ESD spokesperson said the agency is "not dragging our feet on this" and each company is entitled to due process. Revocations prompted by fraud allegations "can occur, but they are rare and do not arise at a steady rate," the spokesman said.
“The state agencies need to be talking to each other,” said Peoples-Stokes. “Perhaps they should not be having access to additional contracts until you’ve cleared up the accountability on the ones that they’ve been accused of. And I don’t know why that’s not happening.”
Ryan said the state, as well as county prosecutors, need to be more aggressive in cracking down on “unscrupulous contractors.”
“The whole decertification process in NYS is not being used consistently, and you have not seen many prosecutions by county district attorneys,” Ryan said. “It’s 100% whack-a-mole, and the investigative end of it has never been prioritized.”
New legislation proposed
After reading the story in The News, Peoples-Stokes sent a letter to State Attorney General Letitia James urging her to review the cases involving three contractors – Jennings Construction Services, JHP Industrial Supply Co. and Cannon Electric – that Flynn declined to prosecute. A spokesperson for James confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to comment further.
Peoples-Stokes also co-sponsored a bill that would increase reporting requirements for MWBE contracts while beefing up staff resources for investigating and prosecuting cases of fraud. The legislation, which passed the Assembly last year before stalling in the Senate, would also allow courts to slap companies convicted of MWBE fraud with larger fines. Ryan has co-sponsored the legislation in the Senate.