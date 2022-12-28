State Historic Preservation Awards honor three projects in Western New York

The Lily Dale Assembly Historic District in Chautauqua County is one of three projects in Western New York recognized with 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Cited for Excellence in Community Achievement, Lily Dale residents identified more than 200 historic resources related to Spiritualism and the women's rights movement in the district and arranged for its listing on the National and State Registers of Historic Places.

Named for Excellence in OPRHP (Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation) Project Achievement were the Niagara River Gorge Access Stairway Rehabilitation Projects at Devil's Hole and Whirlpool state parks in Niagara County, which improved safety while preserving the historic design of the stone stairs.

The Historic Schoellkopf Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Wyoming County was one of two spans statewide honored for Excellence in Historic Preservation Consultation. The $2.5 million effort constructed a covered bridge across Cayuga Creek in the Town of Bennington, where the community's first covered bridge was built in 1845.