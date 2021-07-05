State hired consulting firm to write new green energy rules, lawsuit charges

The regulations governing New York's new green energy review process were written by a company whose clients include solar and wind power developers, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

The suit, filed by towns and citizen groups around the state – including the Western New York towns of Cambria, Somerset, Yates and Farmersville – seeks to invalidate the 143 pages of regulations adopted in March by the newly created Office of Renewable Energy Siting.

"They do not require that these projects are carefully reviewed for environmental impacts and community impacts," said Kate Cremer, an attorney and vice president of Save Ontario Shores, a Somerset-Yates citizen group that joined the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, based on material gathered through Freedom of Information Law requests, contends that Tetra Tech, based in Pasadena, Calif., was hired to write the regulations because ORES lacked the personnel and expertise to do so.

A spokeswoman for Tetra Tech did not respond to requests for comment.

"The Office is aware of the litigation and will not comment on it at this time," an ORES spokesman said via email.