State helps pay for Cascades plan to burn plant's gas as fuel

A Niagara Falls plant, whose odoriferous emissions have drawn the ire of nearby residents and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, has received a grant of more than $2 million from another state agency.
The grant to Cascades Containerboard Packaging will pay most of the cost of a project to refine the gases generated by the plant's wastewater treatment process, so those gases can be burned as fuel to help power the plant.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority approved $2.14 million last month for Cascades, whose Packard Road plant recycles paper into cardboard.
But the authority and Cascades agreed that the grant, and the $3.2 million project it supports, have nothing to do with fighting odors.
A state spokesman said that work performed under the NYSERDA grant is separate and distinct from the DEC's ongoing enforcement and is not designed to address odor problems at the facility.
“It’s something completely different. It’s not related to the odors, that’s clear," Cascades spokesman Hugo D'Amours said. "The idea of this project is to improve the quality of bio-gas so we can burn it as an alternative to natural gas.”
The rotten-egg odors described by nearby residents have led to $375,000 in fines to the company from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC also ordered more than $2 million worth of plant equipment upgrades and repairs to stop the odors.
The DEC issued more notices of odor-related violations in early December, but so far no further penalties have been imposed, D'Amours said.
"DEC is currently evaluating all of its options regarding enforcing ongoing violations noted in the Notices of Violation and continues to work to bring the facility into compliance, address community concerns and take action on any additional violations," a DEC statement said Wednesday.
The smells came from a malfunctioning biodigester that attempts to destroy the organic material in the wastewater generated during the recycling process.
That digestion process also creates bio-gas, some of which Cascades already reuses, D'Amours said.
"The idea of this project is to improve the quality of bio-gas so we can burn it as an alternative to natural gas," D'Amours said.
And the Niagara Falls plant needs a lot of natural gas. D'Amours said when the project is complete, bio-gas from the reactor will replace about 5,000 tons a year of natural gas now burned to power the facility.
“This project would allow us to reduce by about 15% our consumption of natural gas at the Niagara Falls container board packaging facility," D'Amours said. "It’s about the equivalent of removing 2,000 cars from the road, in terms of reduction of emission.”
"DEC supports state incentives to help the private sector reduce greenhouse gas emissions because of the important role they will play in reaching New York’s long-term climate goals," a DEC statement said. "Those efforts are not a substitute for DEC’s work to hold polluters accountable, and we are committed to continuing to respond to community concerns and address noncompliance at Cascades by requiring a comprehensive and effective strategy to address facility odors."