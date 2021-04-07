State grants will help preserve nine Buffalo buildings that are important – if not historic

"This state initiative says buildings are important because communities say they are important," Fisher said.

To be considered, Fisher said, the buildings had to be older than 50 years and considered part of the community fabric by the people who live there.

"That sense of place, that sense of character, that sense of home is so critical for these communities' ability to rebound from decades of disinvestment," Fisher said.

The selected nine buildings came from 64 qualified applicants. Future grant recipients will be selected annually for the next four years.

The grants come from a five-year, $5 million fund set up by Empire State Development. It is part of a $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2019 as part of the state's Buffalo Billion II revitalization plan.

The plan focuses on nine areas along the north-south commercial corridors of Michigan, Jefferson, Fillmore and Bailey avenues. Portions of those streets will also get new streetlights, sidewalks, bike lanes and traffic-calming measures. The makeover, known as "complete streets," will promote walkability.

Buffalo's Golden Cup Coffee Co. coming to medical campus Another coffee vendor with a local flavor will perk its roasted beans on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus soon. Golden Cup Coffee Co. will be the exclusive coffee offered in the cafe of University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences building when it opens in January to students, the university confirmed. The university also serves Golden