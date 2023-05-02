Three Western New York nonprofit land trusts have been awarded a total of $256,600 in Conservation Partnership Program grants for projects to improve trail systems and enhance community gardens, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

They were among grants of more than $3 million to 45 land trusts across the state.

The Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust will receive grants totaling $74,000 to develop access to a trail system from the Ship Canal Conservation Area near Buffalo's border with Lackawanna.

The Western New York Land Conservancy will receive two grants totaling $150,000 to continue development of the Western New York Wildway, which will connect the area's largest forests.

A grant of $36,600 will help Grassroots Gardens WNY to install water spigots at two community gardens and put up informational signs at three gardens.