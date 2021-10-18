 Skip to main content
State funding awarded for improvements at Buffalo, Wellsville airports
State grants have been awarded for $1.5 million in improvements at two Western New York airports, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

The projects, supported through the Aviation Capital Investment Program, are part of $20.7 million distributed for infrastructure upgrades at 24 airports across the state.

The funding includes $1.3 million toward purchase and installation of emergency back-up generators at Buffalo Niagara International Airport and $200,000 toward acquiring service equipment and other items at the Wellsville Municipal Airport in Allegany County.

