Frank Provenzo says his job interview at Christian Central Academy started with a prayer – not a silent one to himself hoping to be hired but a request from his interviewers to bow his head and join them in their invocation.

“I was taken aback,” said Provenzo, an Amherst resident applying for a facilities manager position. “Here I am ready for this interview, and I’m already shaken. What’s this all about?”

Provenzo, 59, said officials from the private Williamsville school also presented him a “faith agreement” to sign and questioned him about his faith and where he attended church.

He told them he was Catholic and that he was a parishioner at St. Gregory the Great Church in Amherst. Though surprised by the religious questions, he thought the interview with the handful of school officials went well. But he didn’t get the job.

A year later, the job interview that started in prayer has led to a probable cause finding by the state Division of Human Rights supporting Provenzo’s allegation the school unlawfully discriminated against him because of his creed.

Christian Central Academy declined to comment.

“It is our policy to refrain from commenting to the press on matters that are in litigation,” said attorney Timothy J. Graber, who represents the school.

‘Closer to our faith’

Ahead of his interview on July 14, 2022, the school officials did not mention any faith requirements for the job, though the questions at the interview rattled him, Provenzo told the Human Rights Division.

“They put this thing in front of me,” he said of the faith agreement the school officials presented him. “And what are you to do? You know, I wanted the interview. So I filled it out in good faith, no pun intended.”

A couple of days later, a school official called with the news he did not get the job.

“The board had nothing but rave reviews about you,” he recalled being told. “However, we decided to go with someone that is closer to our faith.”

“I was speechless,” said Provenzo.

A report from the Division of Human Rights includes a summary of the school’s position.

The school denied discriminating against Provenzo based on his creed. The school told the division that it did not require Provenzo to sign a “faith agreement” and also denied requiring him to bow his head and pray during the interview.

In the report, an investigator for the division said the school “does not identify as related to one specific faith of Christianity but states that their values are based on that of the Christian Bible.”

The school told the division that Provenzo’s religious background did not affect its decision not to hire him. The school maintained that as a small, nonprofit Christian school, its ability to pay employees is limited.

The school said it based its decision to hire another candidate on experience and “personableness,” according to the report. The candidate who was hired had under two years of experience as a maintenance worker and asked for $25,000 less in salary than Provenzo sought, according to the state report. Provenzo had approximately 20 years of experience, with duties including planning, budgets, payroll, day-to-day operations, multi-site supervision, hiring and training of employees, purchases, inspections, working with property managers, inventories, product purchases and maintenance, according to the report.

The school’s campus includes a main academic building, science and art center and an athletic facility among other buildings.

Provenzo told the division that his interviewers indicated the annual salary for the position was “ballpark” around $50,000 annually. He told the state he did not discuss what he was expecting in salary.

Settlement an option

The Human Rights Division investigates complaints of discrimination and determines whether there is probable cause to believe that discrimination has occurred. When probable cause is found, the agency conducts a public hearing before an administrative law judge.

A preliminary conference before a hearing includes an opportunity for the sides to settle.

Provenzo said he will seek a monetary settlement.

“The only reason why I’m saying that is because I was so offended and felt so slighted. It’s certainly not right, in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

Provenzo said a job applicant’s denomination should not have any bearing on getting hired for a facilities manager position.

The school can seek a review of the probable cause finding. If the case proceeds to a public hearing, the administrative law judge will hear testimony and make a recommendation. After both sides comment on the recommendation, the division’s commissioner will issue a final order, either dismissing the complaint or finding that discrimination occurred. If the commissioner finds that discrimination occurred, the commissioner may award monetary damages and could also order civil fines and penalties be paid to the state.

Only Christians hired

Christian Central Academy describes itself as “a distinctly Christ-centered school committed to core biblically-based foundational beliefs from which flow the ultimate rationale for all that we do.”

In the probable cause finding, the division said Christian Central Academy did not hire any employee that identified as anything other than Christian between January 2020 through August 2022.

Its report said Provenzo was provided a document labeled Application for Staff Employment, Spiritual Requirements.

The document says a job applicant must:

Agree with the school’s statement of faith;

Be a member of an evangelical church which agrees with the school’s statement of faith;

Maintain his/her life consistent with the qualifications for elders as set forth in I Timothy 3:2-7;

Be willing to uphold Christian Central Academy’s standards of morality, dress and Christian conduct.

The state report says Provenzo was asked to complete application documents labeled “Statement of Faith of Christian Central Academy.”

The school’s director of business told the division the purpose of the documents and hiring staff of the same faith is to ensure that all members of the school have the same values, according to the report.