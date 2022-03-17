State, federal agencies launch online flood forecast tool for Lake Ontario

A new online map, which estimates the extent of flooding for a given water level on Lake Ontario, was launched Thursday.

The flood inundation mapper, located on the website of the U.S. Geological Survey, was funded in part with $420,000 from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The map's calculations are assisted by real-time water level readings from eight new monitoring stations along the lakeshore, including one at Golden Hill State Park in Somerset.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also has water-level monitors in Lake Ontario, including one in Olcott.

Flood stage for Lake Ontario is about 248 feet above sea level, depending on local shoreline topography.

The all-time record lake average was 248.95 feet during the 2017 floods, according to the DEC. However, the reading at the Olcott station topped out at 249.3 feet on June 4, 2019, the most recent year of widespread flooding.

Thursday afternoon, the readings were 246.01 feet at Olcott and 245.89 feet at Golden Hill.

