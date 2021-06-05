State extending 'Vax and Scratch' lottery tickets for vaccine recipients

In the hopes of enticing more people to get vaccinated, the state announced it is extending its "Vax and Scratch" program that provides free state lottery scratch-off tickets to people 18 and older who get vaccinated at the University at Buffalo South Campus site and nine other state-run locations around New York.
The scratch-offs will be available from Monday, June 7, to Friday, June 11, to people who get either their first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.
The grand prize is $5 million. The tickets normally retail for $20 a piece.
All state-run sites are open to walk-ins but appointments are encouraged.
