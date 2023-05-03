Construction is expected to begin shortly on a new Buffalo Bills stadium, but that doesn't mean more tax dollars won't be spent on the existing Highmark Stadium complex.

In fact, millions more will be spent on the existing stadium and related buildings on the Orchard Park campus over the next few years while the new stadium is under construction.

As part of the existing lease deal, both Erie County and New York State will continue to chip in between $2.2 million to $2.4 million a year for maintenance, repair and other capital improvement costs. The Bills are also contributing more than $900,000 a year, as a percentage share of ongoing stadium costs.

Under the new lease extension agreements for the existing facility, so as long as the team continues playing at Highmark Stadium, all parties will continue to contribute money totaling between $5.4 million and $5.8 million a year.

If there is any public money left over after the existing stadium closes, that money would be diverted to improvements to the new stadium. But it likely wouldn't be much, according to county officials.

Members of the Erie County negotiating team attended a special work session of the County Legislature on Wednesday to discuss details in each of the stadium deal agreements, which are up for Legislature approval Thursday afternoon.

Though more public money will be spent on the existing stadium, which is slated for demolition four years down the road, it won't be spent on just anything. There are caveats to the lease extension terms, which were shared with the Legislature and with The Buffalo News on Wednesday.

• The county and state contributions toward the existing stadium will only be spent on structural repairs, not new enhancements to the existing facility.

"There won't be anything new – new TVs, new seats, new anything," said Franklin Jones Jr., the lead outside lawyer heading stadium negotiations on the county's behalf.

• If the public pool of money for the existing stadium needs to be spent, the state, the county and the team must all agree that the expenditure is necessary.

• The lease extension terms do not continue indefinitely. While all sides envision a new stadium being substantially completed by 2026 and demolition of the old one to be done the next year, even if delays occurred, the lease extension agreements for the existing facility will expire by July 31, 2028.

"It was a compromise as an outside date," Jones said, regarding expectations for new stadium completion. "At some point, the public was going to demand, 'Are you doing it or not?' And so that was as far as we thought we could go."

County officials expect that they and the state will be on the hook for contributing millions of dollars a year toward Highmark Stadium for two more years, following the construction timeline for the $1.54 billion stadium. But if unanticipated delays occur, the county and state would remain obligated to contribute toward the existing facility until 2028.

Earmarking money

County leaders don't expect all state and county contributions to be spent on the existing stadium facility. But they do expect most, if not all, of it to be spent.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that pool of money could be used on other parts of the stadium complex, including the parking lots, fieldhouse and practice fields.

"It's quite possible, at the time of the end of the extension of the lease, there will be no money in that fund anyway because we will have used it," he said.

The public funds will go toward paying for upgrades needed throughout the facility and into structural repairs that are necessary to keep the building operational until the extended lease expires and a new 30-year lease begins in what is expected to be 2026.

And while the county and state will not be required to fix the concrete upper deck again, it will continue to be inspected while the stadium is in use to determine if the concrete structure is in sound condition.

"Just because we’re not spending money directly associated with the football stadium, doesn’t mean that the capital improvement allowance won’t get drawn down," said Poloncarz, during the Legislative session. "We know we’ll have some responsibilities while this extension period continues at other locations in the facility."

Some of the money may also be used in a forward-looking manner as the county looks ahead to the current stadium's demolition. For instance, it may be used to move utilities, water and electric around in anticipation of the new stadium build, said Public Works Commissioner William Geary Jr.

Like any home, he added, there are upkeep items that need to be taken care of annually at the facility, like repairing stadium stairs and ramps, drainage or potentially fixing or replacing a water heater and other appliances.

As far as the upper deck, which has been used as a primary example of why the existing stadium is too old to be renovated, Geary said a major improvement project was completed in 2017 and that work should last between 10 to 15 years, longer than it will take to build the new stadium. The upper deck was reinforced using newer technologies and techniques for things like setting cages in the rebar.

"There was no fear of the upper deck collapsing or anything like that," Geary said. "But with the advent of different technologies and different eyes on some of these different structural sounding devices, we were able to reinforce it to prevent future stresses, fractures or cracks."

The county uses multiple engineering firms to inspect the stadium’s structure and electrical components. They typically come out to Orchard Park to do an offseason inspection and are around as well during the season as directed. That work will continue since the upper deck is a concrete structure with encased beams that get exposed to the Buffalo weather and can "take a beating," Geary said.

Demolition of the old stadium is slated to be done in 2027, after the 2026 season.