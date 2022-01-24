State Education Department says mask rule is still in effect for schools

The ruling Monday by a judge in Nassau County against New York State’s mask-wearing mandate is not going to apply immediately to elementary and high schools, the State Education Department said Monday.

In a message to school districts, department officials said that the mask order is “the subject of conflicting decisions” and cited a recent ruling by Albany County Supreme Court upholding the mandate.

“It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision,” the message stated, “which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further rule. Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule.”

