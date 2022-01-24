 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Education Department says mask rule is still in effect for schools
0 comments
top story

State Education Department says mask rule is still in effect for schools

Support this work for $1 a month

The ruling Monday by a judge in Nassau County against New York State’s mask-wearing mandate is not going to apply immediately to elementary and high schools, the State Education Department said Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

In a message to school districts, department officials said that the mask order is “the subject of conflicting decisions” and cited a recent ruling by Albany County Supreme Court upholding the mandate.

“It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision,” the message stated, “which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further rule. Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AI strikes again! Apparently mice have facial expressions

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Judge strikes down NY State mask mandate
Local News

Judge strikes down NY State mask mandate

  • Updated

A judge in New York State Supreme Court ruled Monday that a public mask mandate put in place by the state Department of Health at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul violates the state's constitution, rendering it unenforceable effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News