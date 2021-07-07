State drops mask case against Orchard Park gym owner

The state has given up seeking civil penalties against an Orchard Park gym owner it said allowed clients to work out without masks this spring while Covid-19 remained a raging public health threat.

The State Attorney General's Office had accused Athletes Unleashed owner Robert Dinero of repeatedly violating the state's mask mandate and sought a $1,000 fine for each violation, with each day a separate violation for each customer.

The state's assertion came as a counterclaim in the lawsuit Dinero brought against the state over the pandemic restrictions. Now lawyers for the state and Dinero have agreed to dismiss the case, according to a filing Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Buffalo.

"They’re dropping everything against Robby," said attorney Todd J. Aldinger, who along with Paul Cambria Jr. represented the Athletes Unleashed owner in the case. "I don’t know how you can see this as anything but a total victory for Robby."