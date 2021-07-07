State drops mask case against Orchard Park gym owner

The state has given up seeking civil penalties against an Orchard Park gym owner it said allowed clients to work out without masks this spring while Covid-19 remained a raging public health threat.
The State Attorney General's Office had accused Athletes Unleashed owner Robert Dinero of repeatedly violating the state's mask mandate and sought a $1,000 fine for each violation, with each day a separate violation for each customer.
The state's assertion came as a counterclaim in the lawsuit Dinero brought against the state over the pandemic restrictions. Now lawyers for the state and Dinero have agreed to dismiss the case, according to a filing Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Buffalo.
"They’re dropping everything against Robby," said attorney Todd J. Aldinger, who along with Paul Cambria Jr. represented the Athletes Unleashed owner in the case. "I don’t know how you can see this as anything but a total victory for Robby."
Dinero drew national attention after hosting a protest against Covid-19 business restrictions in November inside his California Road gym, where participants accused Erie County health inspectors of trespassing. Dinero last winter won favorable rulings in his legal action against the state. A judge found Gov. Andrew Cuomo's directive that gyms be restricted to opening to no more than a third of their capacity to be arbitrary and capricious. The judge also ruled Dinero did not have to follow executive orders issued by Cuomo that were older than 30 days. The court had not ruled on the merits of the state's counterclaim regarding the mask mandate.
The Attorney General's Office contended in court papers earlier this year that the state's public health law allows the state Health Department to issue emergency regulations like the mask mandate to protect public health, and it authorizes the agency to enforce them through civil penalties.
The state submitted photographs from the gym's social media accounts it said showed patrons, employees and Dinero at the gym without wearing masks and not socially distanced.
Dinero's gym "has since continued to not only ignore these regulations and the DOH masking rules, but it has recently chosen to abandon all pretense of compliance and openly defy them," Assistant Attorney General Joel J. Terragnoli said in legal papers filed in February.
Dinero said none of the photos were taken during workouts, and many of them involved family members when the gym was closed.
Dinero's lawyers contended the Health Department could not enforce the pandemic regulations because they were improperly issued without legislative authority.
Aldinger said the state targeted Dinero in "pure retaliation" for challenging the gym restrictions.
"Thousands if not hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers have taken maskless photographs with each other while not maintaining social distancing" while the pandemic restrictions were in place, according to court papers Aldinger and Cambria filed in court.