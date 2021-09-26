 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State DOT plans makeover of two Niagara Falls arterials
0 comments

State DOT plans makeover of two Niagara Falls arterials

Support this work for $1 a month
MayRain2017b

A car drives through standing water on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls, on Friday, May 5, 2017. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Walnut and Ferry avenues, two long, one-way arterial streets connecting downtown Niagara Falls with the eastern part of the city, are slated for repaving and redesign next year.

The state Department of Transportation has unveiled plans to reconfigure both avenues from two traffic lanes to one traffic lane and a bicycle lane.

The DOT's statistics, presented to the City Council on Sept. 15, showed 42 of the 176 accidents on the two streets from 2015 to 2017 were caused by drivers turning left from the right-hand lane.

The DOT also plans curb bump-outs blocking the parking lane at 13 intersections along Walnut Avenue and 16 intersections along Ferry Avenue. Otherwise, the 10-foot-wide parking lanes on the right side of the streets will remain unchanged.

There would be a 2-foot-wide buffer zone between the 12-foot-wide driving lane and the 5-foot bike lane.

The DOT's schedule called for starting work during fall 2022, targeted for completion in winter 2023.

A public information meeting is expected to be held in December.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Erie County corrections officer closes cell door hatch on inmate

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News