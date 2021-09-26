State DOT plans makeover of two Niagara Falls arterials

Walnut and Ferry avenues, two long, one-way arterial streets connecting downtown Niagara Falls with the eastern part of the city, are slated for repaving and redesign next year.

The state Department of Transportation has unveiled plans to reconfigure both avenues from two traffic lanes to one traffic lane and a bicycle lane.

The DOT's statistics, presented to the City Council on Sept. 15, showed 42 of the 176 accidents on the two streets from 2015 to 2017 were caused by drivers turning left from the right-hand lane.

The DOT also plans curb bump-outs blocking the parking lane at 13 intersections along Walnut Avenue and 16 intersections along Ferry Avenue. Otherwise, the 10-foot-wide parking lanes on the right side of the streets will remain unchanged.

There would be a 2-foot-wide buffer zone between the 12-foot-wide driving lane and the 5-foot bike lane.

The DOT's schedule called for starting work during fall 2022, targeted for completion in winter 2023.

A public information meeting is expected to be held in December.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.