An $8 million project to improve roads and two bridges in the village and town of Orchard Park is underway, the state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The work will increase capacity and rehabilitate bridges on roads that feed major commercial corridors and arterials to Highmark Stadium, the DOT said.

The project includes resurfacing a 4.1-mile stretch of State Routes 240/277 from Armor Duells Road to Route 20; Southwestern Boulevard; and 1.9 miles of Route 20A from Centre Drive to Freeman Road. Two left-turn lanes will be installed at Milestrip Road and Routes 240/277, and a right-turn lane will be installed on New Armor Duells Road at Routes 240/277.

The state also will modify existing curb ramps and sidewalks to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, along with adding new sidewalks on the east side of Routes 240/277 from Southwestern Boulevard to Michael Road, and on the west side from Southwestern Boulevard to Weiss Avenue.

Deck bridges will be rehabilitated on Route 20A over Smokes Creek and the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad, along with the installation of a new bridge railing and concrete and joint repairs.

The project is scheduled for completion by the winter of 2024. Roads and pedestrian walkways in the construction zones will be open and safe to use for those attending events at Highmark Stadium.