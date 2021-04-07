State: Don't consume raw milk from Springville farm

Unpasteurized milk from Happy Hollow Dairy Farm in Springville should not be consumed after the state found contamination in a milk sample, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Wednesday.

Lab testing completed Tuesday confirmed contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, cancer patients, elderly individuals and those with weakened immune systems, the agency said in a news release.

Happy Hollow, located on Wyandale Road, was notified of a preliminary positive test on April 1, according to the agency. The state has prohibited the farm from selling raw milk until additional sampling shows the product contains no harmful bacteria.

The bacteria causes listeriosis, which can cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as short-term, flu-like symptoms.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the agency said.

State officials recommend anyone who bought such milk from the farm to discard it and call the farm at 913-2065.

