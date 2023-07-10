ALBANY – New York has reached more than $2 billion in settlements struck with prescription drug manufacturers and distributors that helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

But as drug-related deaths continue to rise in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration now faces criticism that so far relatively little has been dispersed to addiction treatment providers overwhelmed with demand for their services.

The 21-member state Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board oversees the Hochul administration’s distribution of the dollars, and two of its commissioners said the administration’s approach has lacked sufficient urgency. The two commissioners, Avi Israel and Anne Constantino, are longtime leaders of addiction treatment nonprofits in Western New York.

Their critiques were echoed by Rob Kent, the former general counsel for the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the agency principally responsible for distributing the settlement funds.

“The pace of spending doesn’t seem to be matching the urgency of the issue,” Kent said in an interview. “I don’t pretend to understand why they’re doing it the way they’re doing it.”

OASAS leaders say their explanation for the agency’s approach is simple: They are following recommendations issued by the advisory board, whose members are now leveling criticisms toward the Hochul administration.

“It’s sort of a challenging position,” OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said in an interview. “To now hear that we shouldn’t follow the recommendations – after being told, very strongly, that we should do nothing until we receive their recommendations.”

Last year, the number of overdose deaths in the United States leveled off and were only slightly higher than in 2021, according to preliminary federal data released in May.

But in New York, the overdose death figure was predicted to increase from 6,107 in 2021 to 6,677 in 2022, according to preliminary data – a 9.3% increase. The prevalence of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid, has been a major factor.

In the state budget agreement passed in 2022, $208 million was allocated for the Opioid Settlement Fund, stemming primarily from settlements State Attorney General Letitia James reached with opioid prescription drug manufacturers and distributors. Some $212 million more was added in this spring’s budget, bringing the total to $420 million. In the future, the fund will be replenished with further, scheduled settlement payments.

So far, $115 million has been spent, Cunningham said Friday.

The bulk of the $115 million she cited, however, has been payments from the fund to other government entities, which must themselves make plans to spend the dollars. About $63 million was paid to local governments, as required by settlement agreements, and about $27 million went to the state Department of Health, also formulating its own spending plan, Cunningham said.

Less has gone to programs that directly treat people wrestling with addiction.

Cunningham said a program called New York MATTERS, which facilitates electronic referrals for individuals with substance use disorders, has received $8 million.

At a May meeting of the fund’s advisory board, OASAS leadership stated three competitive bidding processes conducted by the agency had resulted in a total of $17.3 million being awarded to 31 organizations. It’s not clear how much of the money has since been paid out to those providers. Cunningham said some of the recipients had received funds, while other contracts are still being executed.

One of those bidding processes awarded $7.5 million to organizations to provide buprenorphine, a drug to treat opioid dependence. Also, $5.8 million went for “integrated outpatient” services, while a third allocated $4 million for a recovery professional scholarship program.

Constantino, a member of the advisory oversight board, recently retired as CEO of Horizon, a major addiction services provider in Western New York.

Constantino said that if the Hochul administration continues with these types of small, “prescriptive” bidding processes, it will take an unacceptable length of time to distribute the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Each individual bidding process, and each provider’s resulting contract, will result in extensive administrative work for OASAS, she said – and an overwhelming amount of paperwork for nonprofit providers. A significant chunk of the money could end up being spent on red tape.

“By time $300 million gets out, we will be so far behind,” she said. “People will die while we’re waiting for contract managers and bureaucratic people to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.”

She said there seems to “be a disconnect, and lack of understanding” by the Hochul administration of “what is going on on the ground.”

“Instead of going out to the community – asking what providers needed, first – no one asked,” she said.

On Monday, the first advisory board meeting since May will be held. OASAS’ planned PowerPoint presentation for the meeting, obtained by The Buffalo News last week, did not state that any new bidding processes had been completed over the past two months.

Last Friday afternoon, however, Hochul’s office issued a press release announcing $5.5 million in new spending from the settlement fund for “street outreach,” a program connecting services to high-need individuals. Of those dollars, $3.6 million was awarded to nonprofit service providers.

‘No urgency at all’

Last year, Hochul signed the law creating the 21-member advisory board. The board began meeting in June 2022, and five months later it issued a report detailing 10 priority spending areas – including harm reduction, treatment, housing, transportation and prevention – and the percentage of a planned $128 million budget that should go to each. The board’s November recommendations were nonbinding.

Since then, OASAS has released a series of individual bidding opportunities largely mirroring the categories.

“We really started from the top priority, and are working our way through that list,” Cunningham said.

But the board never sought that approach, Constantino said. While the advisory board did recommend a percentage of dollars go to 10 spending areas, it never told OASAS to embark on the series of piecemeal, small-scale bidding processes.

The agency, Constantino said, is “proceeding through the recommendations like it’s some kind of Monopoly game. ‘You have to go here before you go there.’ It’s just the wrong approach, in my opinion.”

Also at issue: Whether the board ever formally recommended that OASAS conduct competitive bidding for the contracts.

According to Cunningham, advisory board members strongly recommended doing so during meetings last year. Some board members, however, said they could not recall ever formally making such a recommendation.

A draft “charter” for the advisory board, discussed at a meeting a year ago, contained a provision specifying that competitive bidding should be conducted. But OASAS confirmed that charter was never formally adopted by the board.

Israel, founder of the Western New York addiction services nonprofit Save the Michaels of the World, was appointed to the advisory board in 2021 by the state attorney general. He has firsthand experience with the tragedy of opioid addiction.

Israel – whose 20-year-old son committed suicide in 2011, minutes after being refused a bed in an inpatient treatment facility – has emerged during board meetings as the harshest critic of the Hochul administration approach.

Israel, whose organization often seeks grants from OASAS, said the agency had grown unresponsive and dysfunctional under Cunningham, a physician who was appointed by Hochul in December 2021.

“It’s really disturbing, and it wasn’t like that before under (former Gov. Andrew) Cuomo, under the last commissioner,” Israel said. “Under this commissioner and this governor, there’s just no urgency at all, as demonstrated by the fact that no money has gone out to help people.”

Cunningham responded that the agency is “constantly releasing our (completive bid requests) and announcing dollars to support our system.”

“And of course we are working with urgency,” she said. “This is the worst overdose epidemic ever, on record.”

Kent, the former OASAS counsel who also served as a top lawyer for the Biden administration’s White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said OASAS should change the ways it distributes the funds.

“Take every grant you’re thinking about that increases access to services that save peoples’ lives, combine them into one big thing, and say, ‘Look providers, here’s a big chunk of money,’ ” Kent said. “Tell them there are three or four or five priority areas, like distributing naloxone, harm reduction, recovery services. Take $50 million, $70 million, and accumulate it all in one big process.”

Kent, Israel and Constantino say stabilizing staffing at existing providers needs to be an immediate priority. Compared to other types of health care jobs, addiction treatment jobs are stressful and low-paying, and the state’s spending should focus on allowing providers to retain and hire staff, they said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, OASAS did make $72 million available to providers to stabilize providers and support the workforce, according to an agency spokesman. That money stemmed from $80 million in grants the federal government gave New York, intended to give providers relief during the pandemic.

The pandemic cash infusions helped. But with the hundreds of millions in settlement dollars now available, Constantino said, New York could supply what providers really need: long-term certainty.

OASAS needs to de-emphasize awarding contracts on a year-to-year basis, she said, and instead issue multiyear contracts that will assure providers they can hire new staff, without the funding disappearing the next year.

“You’re dealing with a system of care that is not stable, and it’s going to take a year or two just to stabilize the system,” Constantino said. “Until we take a short- and long-term approach – to having an army on the ground that is stable and well-trained – we’re spitting in the wind.”