State contracts with two firms for Bills stadium negotiations

ALBANY – The Hochul administration Wednesday evening said it has turned to two Los Angeles-based firms to help it with negotiations over plans by the Buffalo Bills to build a new, $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

Gov. Kathy Hochul last week told reporters in Buffalo that the state would soon release a state-commissioned study assessing the different options, costs and other financial information about a new stadium. But the Hochul administration declined, until Wednesday evening, to release any information about the study or who won the contract and how much it was costing taxpayers.

As it turns out, the state has two contracts in the process of being executed related to the Bills’ stadium talks, according to Pamm Lent, a spokeswoman for Empire State Development Corp.

• $500,000 with California-based O'Melveny & Myers, LLP, a law firm that boasts its sports sector work going back to the 1950s when it helped advise the then-Brooklyn Dodgers on its move to Los Angeles. The firm will provide legal advice for the state, which is negotiating with the Bills and Erie County over who pays how much for the new stadium. One of the firm’s lawyers is Irwin Raij, a Manhattan attorney who advised former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in talks a decade ago over stadium renovations; Raij last week did not respond to an email seeking comments.