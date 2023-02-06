The state Thruway Authority should do more to improve operations and cut unnecessary expenses before it considers hiking tolls on the nearly 500-mile highway, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli advised in a report released Monday.

Thruway officials say the Covid-19 pandemic cost the agency millions of dollars in lost revenue and the only way to make up for it is to raise toll rates 5% on E-ZPass holders in 2024 and hike them another 5% in 2027. The increases would be even higher for Thruway drivers who don't use E-ZPass.

However, DiNapoli said toll increases should be a last option for the agency.

“The Thruway should be more transparent with the public and disclose critical information, and identify and put in place all possible cost-savings and alternative revenue actions to minimize costs to drivers. Raising tolls should be the last option, and the Thruway has more work to do,” the comptroller said in a statement Monday.

The authority completed its implementation of cashless tolls in November 2020 but, as of 2022, had yet to report any cost savings or efficiencies produced as a result, DiNapoli said. In addition, he cited problems with erroneous bills and high fines that have incurred the ire of some cashless toll users, according to a comptroller's audit of the cashless tolls program that was launched in April 2022 and is still ongoing.

Thruway officials blame millions in lost toll revenue due to the pandemic, as well as increasing debt pressures and aging infrastructure, for leading to the need to raise tolls on drivers.

"Before asking system users to pay more, the Thruway should address its implementation problems and ensure that it has a clear and accurate forecast upon which to base its revenue estimates," DiNapoli said in a summary of his report.

"The Thruway should also provide better documentation and disclosure of the assumptions used to develop the revenue and traffic projections that support its proposal. State legislative proposals intended to address some of the challenges associated with cashless tolling and improve transparency should be considered," he added.

The Thruway said it saw sharp declines in traffic during the pandemic, which caused revenues to drop by 16.8% in 2020 before bouncing back in 2021.

"Those lost revenues from Covid are gone forever," said Thruway Authority Board Chairwoman Joanne M. Mahoney in December. "We're not going to make that up."

Matt Howard, the Thruway Authority's chief financial officer, recently said the agency has cut costs and limited its operating budget growth to less than 2% a year since 2010. The authority's board of directors in December voted unanimously to approve a $2.1 billion budget for 2023.

According to the comptroller's report, ongoing uncertainty arising from the pandemic along with changes in reporting revenue that resulted from cashless tolling have made it difficult to ascertain whether traffic pattern projections, upon which the toll increases are based, are reasonable and appropriate.

The authority is proposing that for E-ZPass holders statewide, rates in 2024 would increase by 5% anywhere on the Thruway. And in 2027, there would be another 5% increase.

The comptroller recommended that the Thruway conduct a comprehensive assessment of its operating needs and expenses to identify unnecessary costs. In his report, DiNapoli noted that there has been a significant decline in Thruway workers since 2012, "while its reliance on procurements has increased."

In his report, the comptroller said the Thruway should also seek to maximize its non-toll revenue resources, as well as federal funding. DiNapoli added that Thruway officials ought to issue a comprehensive capital needs assessment that would help policymakers and the public better assess its cost projections and evaluate whether the Thruway is effectively prioritizing projects and targeting funds to essential capital projects.

The Thruway board has already begun a yearlong process to introduce and receive feedback on its proposed rate hike that, if approved, would raise tolls for the first time in 14 years.