State Comptroller DiNapoli calls for reforms on highway funding

The idea behind the Dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust Fund was to provide a steady stream of money to pay for improvements to New York's roads and bridges.

But since it was set up in 1991, funds increasingly have been used for other items that are not new capital projects, according to state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. As a result, only 17 cents of every dollar spent from the fund supported a new capital investment, DiNapoli said in a new report.

"The remaining spending supported debt service for projects of the past or operating expenses of state agencies," he said in "The New York State Dedicated Highway and Bridge Trust Fund: At a Crossroads."

The fund spent $665 million on new road and bridge projects in 2012-13, and $594 million in 2020-21, a decrease of nearly 11%, according to the report.

“New York is at a crossroads. Far too little of the money set aside to build or repair roads and bridges is being used for new capital projects by the state,” DiNapoli said in a press release.