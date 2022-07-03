State comptroller cites careless money handling in Town of Carroll

Careless money handling was criticized after auditors combed through records connected with a swimming program in the Chautauqua County Town of Carroll, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli reported.

DiNapoli said that fees totaling $21,843 were in question, out of a total of $241,136 between 2015 and 2020. Although clerks generally recorded, deposited and recorded the fees, he observed, they did not always meet deadlines when it came to making payments.

In one case, it was noted, a former clerk failed to remit water rents totaling $94,200 for two months before sending them along to the supervisor.

DiNapoli’s office recommended that all funds be sent to the supervisor and other agencies on time and that the town keep adequate records to show that swim program fees are handled properly. The report noted that town officials agreed with the findings and will comply with the recommendations.

