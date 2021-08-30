State Canal Corp. wants to hear from residents on tree-cutting policy

That didn't reassure William A. Smith Jr. of Pittsford, one of the Monroe County town supervisors whose lawsuit sank the last Canal Corp. tree-cutting plan.

“This seems to be the epicenter of the opposition to the clear-cutting plan," Smith said. “It is, in large measure, an aesthetic thing. It’s also an environmental thing, because the loss of the trees and the loss of the shade for people who are using the canal path."

Smith said he and other towns are ready to sue the Canal Corp. again if it puts the new policy into effect.

"Pittsford will be defending our interests in this matter every bit as vigorously as we have done in the past," Smith said. "We would not be taking that position if we did not have sound legal authority for the proposition that we locally have a say in what they can do with this clear-cutting project.”

“I really do have mixed feelings about it," said Bill Drage, immediate past chairman of Canal New York, a canal advocacy group and a frequent Canal Corp. critic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"In some respects, removing some of that vegetation that’s been eating into those embankments for years and years and years may not be a bad thing," Drage said. "The people that seem to be the most up in arms about it are the people that live there.”