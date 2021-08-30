State Canal Corp. wants to hear from residents on tree-cutting policy

Three years after clear-cutting of trees on Erie Canal embankments was halted by court order, the New York State Canal Corp. is seeking public comment on a written policy on tree removal.
The policy would cover 125 miles of embankments all over the state, including about 60 miles between Lockport and Rochester.
The clear-cutting of trees along the Erie Canal near Rochester has been controversial. Officials say they want to prevent erosion and flooding. Residents are protesting the amount of
Up for comment until Oct. 15 are a maintenance guidebook and a generic environmental impact statement that says the Canal Corp. will "remove trees and brush smaller than 3 inches in diameter at breast height that impede inspections, and trees larger than 3 inches that are dead, diseased, and imminently dangerous to property and people."
The impact statement said that the Canal Corp. decided against clear-cutting trees along the 524-mile canal system. The trees grew up wild since the original canal was upgraded to the Barge Canal a little more than 100 years ago, Canal Corp. spokesman Shane Mahar said.
Tree removal plans may run afoul of habitat for endangered species or local zoning codes and comprehensive plans that may apply to the canal banks, said James Candiloro, director of environmental health and safety for the Canal Corp.
The state Canal Corp. announced Friday that the next phase of work on shoring up the embankments of the Erie Canal from Medina to Brockport will begin Nov. 26. Last year, the Canal Corp., a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority, controversially clear-cut trees at 56 locations in Orleans and Monroe counties after deciding that their root structures could
“When a specific project is identified, there will be a very robust community input session or engagement process," Mahar said.
“It could go from a selective clearing of trees to a pruning of trees to just clearing underbrush," Mahar said. "There's no list currently."
That didn't reassure William A. Smith Jr. of Pittsford, one of the Monroe County town supervisors whose lawsuit sank the last Canal Corp. tree-cutting plan.
“This seems to be the epicenter of the opposition to the clear-cutting plan," Smith said. “It is, in large measure, an aesthetic thing. It’s also an environmental thing, because the loss of the trees and the loss of the shade for people who are using the canal path."
Smith said he and other towns are ready to sue the Canal Corp. again if it puts the new policy into effect.
"Pittsford will be defending our interests in this matter every bit as vigorously as we have done in the past," Smith said. "We would not be taking that position if we did not have sound legal authority for the proposition that we locally have a say in what they can do with this clear-cutting project.”
“I really do have mixed feelings about it," said Bill Drage, immediate past chairman of Canal New York, a canal advocacy group and a frequent Canal Corp. critic.
"In some respects, removing some of that vegetation that’s been eating into those embankments for years and years and years may not be a bad thing," Drage said. "The people that seem to be the most up in arms about it are the people that live there.”
“It’s not a cut-and-dried affair. I think both sides have a lot to say," said David Granoff, Drage's successor. “What is necessary to protect the integrity of the embankments does not necessarily mean that the entire forestation along the canal needs to be cut down.”
The Canal Corp. calls its idea the Earthen Embankment Integrity Plan. Its basis is the belief that trees growing on the embankments threaten their strength and stability.
“If we get heavy rainstorms with winds, and trees topple over and take a large portion of the embankment with them, that leads to the complete washout or breach of an embankment section," Candiloro said.
Since much of the Erie Canal is elevated, a breached embankment could mean a major flood.
“The worst case is we end up with a catastrophic failure in some area and a loss of life and property," Candiloro said. "Obviously, nobody wants that to happen.”
Mahar said there are about 100 "seeps" – sites along the canal where water is known to be seeping under the embankment. Clearing vegetation from the banks means the Canal Corp. crews have an easier time locating, monitoring and repairing seeps, he said.
Smith isn't concerned, noting that his Monroe County town contains an embankment dating from 1821.
“In 200 years, there have been no breaches of this embankment, nor, to our knowledge, any other embankment along the canal in the last 200 years caused by trees," Smith said. "There have, however, been breaches of the embankments caused by manmade activity – digging under the canal for natural gas pipes around 1974 or 1975, and earlier, around 1910 or 1912, there was some excavation work nearby and the embankment went, causing flooding.”
Smith also said trees don't necessarily undermine the embankments.
“There is a substantial body of expert opinion that says the tree roots actually help maintain the stability of earthen embankments along the canal rather than having the opposite effect," Smith said.
Pittsford and the towns of Brighton and Perinton used that expert testimony in court to sink the Canal Corp. tree-cutting plan in 2018. A State Supreme Court judge ruled the Canal Corp. needed an environmental impact statement and a chance for public comment.
The comment period has been extended twice since the documents were issued in June, and now lasts until Oct. 15.
In addition, there will be live public comment meetings at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21 in Perinton, and online comment sessions at 11 and 6:30 Sept. 30. The public can register for the online sessions by emailing public.info@canals.ny.gov.