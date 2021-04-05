State budget would require nursing homes to spend more on staffing

More than seven months late, the Health Department issued its study in August. The study concluded that the proposed legislation would cost the state’s hospitals an additional $1.8 billion to $2.4 billion in labor costs and would cost nursing homes between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion.

“Our members will continue to push for the rest of our reform agenda, including joining 38 other states in establishing minimum hours of care per resident per day,” said Silva, whose union represents 65,000 nursing home workers in the state, with about 5,000 in Buffalo and Rochester.

Nursing home operators had objected to the safe staffing legislation on the grounds that it would cost $1 billion annually. They argues that state Medicaid reimbursements, which cover the majority of nursing homes stays, had not kept up with the cost of providing care.

In opposing the 70/40 spending requirement, they again pointed out that the state is underfunding nursing homes.

“The governor and the legislature are well aware that the average cost of providing 24-hour Medicaid nursing home care in New York is $266 per resident per day, but the state only pays an average of $211 per resident per day – or $8.79 per hour,” Hanse said. “This $55 Medicaid deficit is the largest in the nation.”