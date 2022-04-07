State budget speeds up middle-class tax cut

Middle-class taxpayers in New York would get earlier access to a planned tax cut through a deal worked out in the new state budget.

The State Legislature has agreed to a proposal made by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address earlier this year that would speed up tax cuts worth $1.2 billion for more than six million New York residents. It's included in budget bills on which the State Legislature soon will begin voting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The state had begun phasing in a middle-class tax cut in 2018, Hochul said at the time, but the reduction wasn't set to be put into place fully until 2025.

Given the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hochul said she wanted to get more of this tax relief into the hands of New York's taxpayers two years earlier.

The tax cuts will be fully phased in for the 2023 tax year instead of the 2025 tax year, benefitting 6.1 million people, according to her office.

The tax cuts vary depending on income and apply to households earning between $27,000 and $349,000, according to State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, who called them "a major victory for taxpayers."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.