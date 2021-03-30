State bill would hinder local taxation of wind and solar projects, opponents say

She said the companies "asked for the governor to propose a very detailed methodology in law, and they declined to do that.”

State law already says renewable energy projects are exempt from property taxes, but host communities often opt out of the exemption and try to make their own deal with a developer.

"That opt-out allows them to negotiate a PILOT agreement up to full taxation," said Gary A. Abraham, a Cattaraugus County attorney who represents several towns faced with large renewable energy projects.

“Normally, the PILOT agreement is about a 75% discount on property taxes," Abraham said. "The developers in my experience say, if we don’t get the PILOT with the 75% discount, we don’t have a project."

“We think it would help these negotiations if there were a standard method published by the state of how you would do it," Reynolds said. "It would give the assessors a standard method to follow, that’s true, but they would do the assessments themselves and the towns could still choose to negotiate a PILOT or go through the full tax assessment approach."

She said developers often need a long-term PILOT agreement in order to obtain financing.