State bars county governments from vaccinating anyone 65 and older

All county and state officials have stressed that it will be months before the vaccine is widely available to the general public.

Currently, New York residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine include the above group, as well as those 65 and older, those who are homeless or work with the homeless, and the health care workers and related personnel who were in the phase 1A vaccination wave.

Hospitals have spearheaded the phase 1A vaccination operation. Erie County had assisted with this effort and opened up vaccination appointments to all eligible recipients in phases 1A and 1B – including seniors – until the state designated specific vaccination lanes for each provider.

The county will still vaccinate those 65 and older who had previously made an appointment with the county Health Department and either had their appointment canceled or are already scheduled to receive a second dose of the vaccine from the county. But it will not make any new appointments.

In related news, the county is in the process of expanding its Covid-19 hotline and hiring new call takers to field vaccination-related calls from the public.