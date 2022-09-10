State awards Niagara Falls $500,000 for program to reduce gun violence

A state grant of $500,000 has been awarded to a community-based organization in Niagara Falls to establish a SNUG Street Outreach program to reduce gun violence, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

The program will be led by Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier Inc., which will use a public health approach to gun violence by not only taking illegal weapons off the streets, but also providing social services and other resources. The program now includes 14 communities statewide.

"SNUG will give our community another tool to attack this problem and help individuals and families caught in this cycle of violence," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said in a prepared statement.

"We're excited to launch the SNUG street outreach program in Niagara Falls," said Eric Boerdner, vice president for specialized services at Community Missions. "We need to do everything we can to reduce gun violence, and street outreach teams play a pivotal role in reaching out to, and connecting with, individuals at risk of being involved with gun violence, while providing alternatives and support."