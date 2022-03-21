State audits show 3 WNY school districts lacking in competent financial management

The State Comptroller's Office released audits Monday citing three Western New York school districts for having deficiencies in their financial management.
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the Holland Central School District Board of Education in Erie County did not ensure that its financial claims were adequately supported and properly audited before being paid out. DiNapoli's office also found that the current claims auditor for the district did not receive proper training to fulfill the board’s claims audit responsibilities. As a result, there is an increased risk that improper or unsupported payments could be made and not be detected and corrected, according to the state comptroller's office.
The state comptroller's office found that district officials and the Albion Central School Board in Orleans County did not adopt realistic budgets and did not properly manage its fund balance and reserves. Appropriations were overestimated by a total of $24 million from the 2017-2018 through 2020-2021 school years. State auditors said school officials could not explain how the finance committee participated in the budgeting process or identify what reports the committee receives or how they are reviewed.
The district’s budgeting practice of overestimating appropriations led to it levying more real property taxes than needed and resulted in the accumulation of a surplus fund balance that exceeded the statutory limit by $17.3 million, or 47 percentage points, the state comptroller's office said.
Meanwhile, the Frewsburg Central School District in Chautauqua County did not properly account for or appropriately use its extra-classroom activity and scholarship funds, according to the comptroller's office.
A lack of adequate oversight, segregation of duties and written policies and procedures for scholarship funds allowed the former treasurer to use funds donated for scholarships and funds collected from other revenue sources to conceal misappropriated and missing money. According to the audit, $6,982 is either missing or was improperly withdrawn from the two fund accounts. Also, collections were not deposited in a timely manner or properly supported, and fund accounting records were not properly maintained, the comptroller's office said.