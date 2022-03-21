State audits show 3 WNY school districts lacking in competent financial management

The State Comptroller's Office released audits Monday citing three Western New York school districts for having deficiencies in their financial management.

Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the Holland Central School District Board of Education in Erie County did not ensure that its financial claims were adequately supported and properly audited before being paid out. DiNapoli's office also found that the current claims auditor for the district did not receive proper training to fulfill the board’s claims audit responsibilities. As a result, there is an increased risk that improper or unsupported payments could be made and not be detected and corrected, according to the state comptroller's office.

The state comptroller's office found that district officials and the Albion Central School Board in Orleans County did not adopt realistic budgets and did not properly manage its fund balance and reserves. Appropriations were overestimated by a total of $24 million from the 2017-2018 through 2020-2021 school years. State auditors said school officials could not explain how the finance committee participated in the budgeting process or identify what reports the committee receives or how they are reviewed.