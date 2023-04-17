State Attorney General Letitia James has announced that her office will host a gun buyback from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 in St. John's AME Church, 917 Garden Ave., Niagara Falls.
Working and non-operational guns will be accepted with no questions asked, James said. They must be unloaded and contained in a bag or a box. There is no limit on how many firearms one person can turn in. Pre-paid gift cards will be given in compensation once the gun is secured by law enforcement officers at the church.
The Attorney General's Office will pay $500 for each assault rifle and ghost gun, $500 for the first handgun per person, then $150 for each additional handgun; $75 per rifle or shotgun, and $25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade or 3-D printed gun.