State asked to lift 10 p.m. dining curfew for Saturday night's Bills game

Bars and restaurants would have to stop serving patrons and ask them to leave in the middle of Saturday night's Buffalo Bills playoff game under regulations in effect in New York's "orange" and "yellow" microcluster zones.
So local officials are asking New York to ease the restrictions for the 8:15 p.m. game, which will end more than an hour after the 10 p.m. zone curfew, said Jay Manno, owner of Soho Buffalo, which hosted an outdoor watch party on Chippewa Street for nearly 270 people for last weekend's wild-card game.
As of now, a repeat "Playoffs on the Patio" event, held along one block of Chippewa Street, wouldn't be practical with the microcluster rule in place, he said.
"The city and county have asked the state to extend the curfew for Saturday night," said Manno, who praised the support he's received from Buffalo and Erie County leaders.
The rule applies to on-premises dining at restaurants and taverns located in the state's "orange zones" and "yellow zones." Buffalo and its most-populated suburbs are in an "orange zone," which bans indoor dining but allows outdoor dining, delivery and curbside pickup.
A less-restrictive "yellow zone" covers the rest of Erie County and a portion of Niagara County. In that zone, indoor dining is allowed but with a capacity limit.
Manno said he doesn't know how late the city and county have asked the curfew to be extended for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. It's possible the game may not end until 11:30 p.m. or later.
Michael DeGeorge, a spokesman for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, didn't have an update Tuesday but said this on Monday: "We are pursuing conversations with the state and county to determine what is viable."
Officials from Erie County, the office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Health Department have not yet responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement said she's glad the state and the team found a way to allow a small number of fans to begin attending playoff games but she did not directly address whether she supports easing the dining curfew.
"We’ve come too far as a team and community to jeopardize our collective success and must continue to follow guidance that has proven to keep fans safe and prevent further community spread of COVID-19," she wrote.
Most of Erie County has been in an "orange zone" or "yellow zone" since the fall. The curfew has affected a number of recent games for the Bills, whose on-field success has seen them playing in prime time on Sunday and Monday nights far more than is typical.
Soho didn't even bother opening for the games, Manno said. "It didn't make sense to have them there for only a half," he said.
A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, had initially urged Manno to organize a watch party and helped coordinate getting the required approvals for last Saturday's Colts game.
The event -- which ended in hugging, dancing, high-fiving and cheering as the Bills beat the Colts in dramatic fashion -- was during this difficult pandemic year "an opportunity for just a couple of hours to feel somewhat normal again," Baynes said.
He said he hopes the state will lift the curfew for the night and that other communities will grant permission for outdoor viewing parties, whether for Saturday night or for future playoff games.
Baynes said he had gotten interest from restaurants along Main Street in Williamsville for a similar event this past Saturday but Mayor Deborah Rogers declined to give the OK to shut down the street.
A village spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment but the village told WIVB last week that the event wasn't appropriate, lacked specifics and would make getting around Williamsville too difficult for vehicle traffic.