State asked to lift 10 p.m. dining curfew for Saturday night's Bills game

Bars and restaurants would have to stop serving patrons and ask them to leave in the middle of Saturday night's Buffalo Bills playoff game under regulations in effect in New York's "orange" and "yellow" microcluster zones.

So local officials are asking New York to ease the restrictions for the 8:15 p.m. game, which will end more than an hour after the 10 p.m. zone curfew, said Jay Manno, owner of Soho Buffalo, which hosted an outdoor watch party on Chippewa Street for nearly 270 people for last weekend's wild-card game.

As of now, a repeat "Playoffs on the Patio" event, held along one block of Chippewa Street, wouldn't be practical with the microcluster rule in place, he said.

"The city and county have asked the state to extend the curfew for Saturday night," said Manno, who praised the support he's received from Buffalo and Erie County leaders.

The rule applies to on-premises dining at restaurants and taverns located in the state's "orange zones" and "yellow zones." Buffalo and its most-populated suburbs are in an "orange zone," which bans indoor dining but allows outdoor dining, delivery and curbside pickup.

A less-restrictive "yellow zone" covers the rest of Erie County and a portion of Niagara County. In that zone, indoor dining is allowed but with a capacity limit.