State approves plan for new Lockport hospital

A new Catholic Health hospital in Lockport received the green light from a state board Thursday, despite complaints that the hospital would not offer services such as abortions that are barred by Catholic teaching.

The unanimous vote by the Public Health and Health Planning Council cleared the way for Catholic Health to break ground this fall for the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

"We had an active discussion at the committee meeting and the department really is supporting this project to continue access to health care service in an integrated and sustainable way for Niagara County residents," Tracy F. Raleigh, the director of the state Health Department's Center for Planning, Licensure and Finance, told the council.

"We're pleased with the approval and we're excited to continue to maintain and expand critical access to health care in Niagara County," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark A. Sullivan said in an interview. "We're really excited because this is the establishment of a new hospital, which speaks to our commitment to the community as well as the belief in our innovative approach by the state."