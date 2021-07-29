State approves plan for new Lockport hospital

A new Catholic Health hospital in Lockport received the green light from a state board Thursday, despite complaints that the hospital would not offer services such as abortions that are barred by Catholic teaching.
The unanimous vote by the Public Health and Health Planning Council cleared the way for Catholic Health to break ground this fall for the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.
"We had an active discussion at the committee meeting and the department really is supporting this project to continue access to health care service in an integrated and sustainable way for Niagara County residents," Tracy F. Raleigh, the director of the state Health Department's Center for Planning, Licensure and Finance, told the council.
"We're pleased with the approval and we're excited to continue to maintain and expand critical access to health care in Niagara County," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark A. Sullivan said in an interview. "We're really excited because this is the establishment of a new hospital, which speaks to our commitment to the community as well as the belief in our innovative approach by the state."
Raleigh said Sullivan had responded in writing to the objections filed Monday by the New York Civil Liberties Union to Catholic policies that bar abortion, contraceptives, gender reassignment and assisted suicide. Catholic Health says on its website that it follows the health care policies set by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
"Our response just spoke to the services Catholic Health provides and the access we provide and how we support the community. Their response to our letter speaks for itself," Sullivan said, referring to the health council.
"There was no compromise. We're just continuing to provide the access like we do in all underserved communities. We're staying steady in our course," Sullivan said.
“Niagara County is in need of a community hospital, but a community hospital should provide comprehensive care to all members of the community it serves and put patients, not the hospital administrators' opinions, first," NYCLU fellow Gabriella Larios said.
"It is unacceptable that the state has not put in place protections to keep this hospital from turning patients away due to policy-based exclusions that have no basis in medical science," Larios said. "Whether end-of-life care, LGBTQ-inclusive care or reproductive care, this community deserves a hospital that will serve all residents."
"Periodically, these issues do come up with faith-based organizations, the concern about access to reproductive and other issues, and we've been able to kind of deal with these," said Dr. Jeffrey A. Kraut, the council chairman.
He said the same issues were raised about a decade ago regarding a Catholic hospital in Kingston.
"We made sure the department was monitoring. There were provisions made to assure access," Kraut said. "We've not had issues arise."
However, the Kingston case was a merger of a Catholic hospital with a non-Catholic hospital, and the merged hospital was not Catholic, according to the website of a foundation operated by the Benedictine nuns who once operated the Catholic hospital in that Dutchess County city.
Catholic Health's $66 million Town of Lockport project, to be built off the west end of Shimer Drive, includes 10 acute-care beds, with room to add 10 more if need be, an emergency department, a helipad, a medical office building and an outpatient surgery center.
The new hospital, targeted to open in 2023, will replace Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2019. The old hospital signed a management agreement with Catholic Health after that filing, and Eastern Niagara will close when the new hospital opens.