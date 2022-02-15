State Appellate Division upholds Great Northern preliminary injunction, barring demolition for now

The Great Northern grain elevator has been granted another temporary reprieve from demolition.

A panel of judges on Tuesday in the Appellate Division, based in Rochester, granted a preliminary injunction to the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture that stays the Order of Condemnation signed by James Comerford, commissioner of permits and inspections on Dec. 17. The emergency demolition order came six days after a windstorm caused a large hole in the 1897 elevator's north wall.

"It is a tremendous step to saving the Great Northern, which I think everyone in the community wants to do," said Tim Tielman, Campaign for Greater Buffalo's executive director. "Our job is to find a path to save it, but the court made the correct decision in allowing the necessary time and effort it will take to determine whether there was a rush to judgment."

The court decision, made without oral arguments, extends the shorter temporary restraining order granted last month by Appellate Division Justice Tracey Bannister.