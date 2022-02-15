State Appellate Division upholds Great Northern preliminary injunction, barring demolition for now

The Great Northern grain elevator has been granted another temporary reprieve from demolition.
A panel of judges on Tuesday in the Appellate Division, based in Rochester, granted a preliminary injunction to the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture that stays the Order of Condemnation signed by James Comerford, commissioner of permits and inspections on Dec. 17. The emergency demolition order came six days after a windstorm caused a large hole in the 1897 elevator's north wall.
"It is a tremendous step to saving the Great Northern, which I think everyone in the community wants to do," said Tim Tielman, Campaign for Greater Buffalo's executive director. "Our job is to find a path to save it, but the court made the correct decision in allowing the necessary time and effort it will take to determine whether there was a rush to judgment."
The court decision, made without oral arguments, extends the shorter temporary restraining order granted last month by Appellate Division Justice Tracey Bannister.
The preservation organization appealed to the court after State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo upheld Comerford's decision to demolish the local landmark on the narrow legal grounds that the commissioner acted "rationally" and not "arbitrarily or capriciously" in reaching his decision.
New schematic models created by a Buffalo preservation group show the Great Northern grain elevator that’s slated for demolition is structurally sound and in no danger of collapsing.
Former Attorney General Dennis Vacco is now expected to officially join Campaign for Greater Buffalo's legal team since his client, developer Douglas Jemal, is the guarantor of a required bond that gives him legal standing to intervene in the appeal.
Although Comerford deemed the threat to public safety serious enough to warrant an emergency demolition, it could be months before a decision is rendered, according to Richard Berger, an attorney representing the preservation organization.
The case is being expedited and the appeal and is expected to be heard in early April, Berger said.
The Great Northern was the world's largest grain elevator when it began operations months after President William McKinley was sworn into office. It's now North America's last brick box-style elevator with cylindrical steel bins, which were used briefly before concrete silos became favored.
