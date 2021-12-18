 Skip to main content
State announces pop-up vaccine clinics amid Covid-19 case surge
The state is holding pop-up vaccine clinics in Erie and Chautauqua counties in the coming days to help rein in the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and to beat back the swiftly spreading Omicron variant.

The temporary vaccination sites offered locally were among more than 40 across the state announced Saturday morning by Gov. Kathy Hochul scheduled to begin right away and operate in the weeks to come. Hochul's office said the clinics are being offered in partnership with county health departments and community agencies.

"The winter surge is in full force, but we are not defenseless. We have the tools to fight this virus and its variants: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask," Hochul said in a statement. "We will continue working with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing widely available as soon possible so that all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones."

The local clinics include one offered in Chautauqua County from 4 to 8 p.m. today in the Northwest Arena, 319 W. Third St. in Jamestown. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older, the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and up and the Pfizer and Moderna boosters for those eligible.

In Erie County, a pair of pop-up clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those at least 5 years old, the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and the Pfizer booster.

The clinics, both in Buffalo, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.

A clinic held Saturday morning in Belmont in Allegany County has ended, but the governor's office said another clinic would be announced for the county at a later date. Allegany has consistently had the lowest vaccination rate of any county in New York, with just 48% of the population receiving at least one vaccine dose, state data show.

For more information, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Americans face an uncertain and anxiety-filled holiday season for the second consecutive year, as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens to intensify an already alarming surge of COVID-19 cases. Gavino Garay reports.
