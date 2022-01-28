 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State announces incentives for Bison Bag expansion in Lockport
State announces incentives for Bison Bag expansion in Lockport

Empire State Development announced Thursday it will add $143,000 in tax credits toward the expansion of the Bison Bag Co. plant in the Town of Lockport's industrial park.

In August, the town Industrial Development Agency approved a sales tax exemption for the building materials to be used in the $4 million, 45,000-square-foot expansion of the current 92,000-square-foot plant. Ten new jobs will added to the company's workforce of 90.

The Excelsior Tax Credits that Empire State Development approved are tied to Bison Bag's job creation pledge.

The new jobs will include machine operators, warehouse attendants and quality technicians with an average annual salary of $46,600, ESD said. The expansion is targeted to open this fall.

Bison Bag produces food packaging for clients including Rich Products, Rosina Foods, U.S. Sugar and other food manufacturers, primarily in the northeastern U.S. The company, in business since 1968, boasts $32 million in annual sales. It began in Tonawanda and moved to Lockport in 1997.

