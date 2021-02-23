 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youngstown Lockport Road bridge in Porter closing for four months
0 comments

Youngstown Lockport Road bridge in Porter closing for four months

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Drivers will be in for some additional miles as the Youngstown Lockport Road (Route 93) bridge over Twelve Mile Creek in Porter is replaced.

The construction project is expected to last about four months, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Detours will begin at 7 a.m. Monday.

The state said passenger vehicles will be directed to follow a posted detour along Dickersonville, Braley and Porter Center roads. Truck traffic will be directed to follow a truck detour along Routes 18 and 425.

Twelve Mile Creek Bridge in Wilson was worked on last summer. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What does Mars sound like? Here's the first recording in human history

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News