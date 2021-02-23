Youngstown Lockport Road bridge in Porter closing for four months

Drivers will be in for some additional miles as the Youngstown Lockport Road (Route 93) bridge over Twelve Mile Creek in Porter is replaced.

The construction project is expected to last about four months, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Detours will begin at 7 a.m. Monday.

The state said passenger vehicles will be directed to follow a posted detour along Dickersonville, Braley and Porter Center roads. Truck traffic will be directed to follow a truck detour along Routes 18 and 425.

Twelve Mile Creek Bridge in Wilson was worked on last summer.