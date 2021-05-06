WNY's positivity rate drops below 3% for first time since late March

Western New York's average Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped below 3% for the first time since March 25, according to state Department of Health statistics released Thursday.

The five-county region's positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, on a seven-day average was 2.8% on Wednesday, the most recent date for which data was available.

Western New York continues to have the highest seven-day average positivity rate in the state, just ahead of the Finger Lakes' rate of 2.7%.

The positivity rate is one of the key measures in evaluating the extent of the spread of Covid-19. Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.

The region's rate has been generally declining since mid-April. On April 16, it was 5.2%. It had been as high as 8.8% in early January.

There were 252 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in the region on Wednesday. The figure is down from the most recent high on April 16 of 348.

That's also significantly lower than the high for the pandemic, when 548 people were hospitalized Dec. 10.